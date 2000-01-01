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Promote bank payments to your customers

Get your GoCardless brand toolkit

Promote the benefits of GoCardless to your customers with these pre-made and customisable assets. Download the .zip files below.

Get the brand toolkit

Support your business

Given that GoCardless lowers on average, the overall cost of transactions by 56%* it makes sense to tell customers that this is now your preferred payment method.

We’ve created a downloadable toolkit to help you launch and promote paying by bank with GoCardless across your channels.  

*IDC: The business value of GoCardless platform for collecting recurring payments

What's in the brand toolkit?

Follow the brand guidelines in the .zip file to make sure you’re using the assets in the best way to show off your brand and GoCardless.  The terms of the agreement between you and us apply to your use of our logo.

GoCardless logo as vector illustration with bezier curves
GoCardless logo as vector illustration with bezier curves

Logos

Leverage the GoCardless brand.

Social graphics

Launch pay by bank with your customers.

Website banners

Let customers know your preferred payment method.

Brand guidelines

Your guide to using the GoCardless logos.

The shop window to your business

Your channels, like your website, email, socials and even your invoices, are a platform for your brand and an opportunity to engage with your customers. Use these downloadable assets to promote paying by bank and give your customers the confidence to choose this option when they check out.

Ready to get started?

Download .zip fileAdd customers

Download the brand toolkit and see the impact it could have on your business.

Download .zip fileAdd customers

Contact us

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.