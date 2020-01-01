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Automate Direct Debit for the easiest way to get paid

Getting paid shouldn’t be difficult. Automate Direct Debit payments with GoCardless to cut out admin, reduce payment failure and get paid faster. 

4 ways manual payments hurt your business

Take a look at the payment metrics you might not be addressing

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The challenges of getting paid for UK businesses

Uncover the hidden problems with manual payments

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JustGiving make donations go further

Recurring and instant one-off bank payments with GoCardless

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Payments. Without the hassle.

End late payments

Keep cash flowing with ease for your customers to make instant, one-off payments. Or set them up for automated payments, so neither of you has to lift a finger.

No more chasing

With GoCardless, make failed payments a rarity. Collect 97.3% of your payments successfully on the first try. Saving you all those costly hours chasing payments.

Automate admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, at any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.

Forget expensive fees

GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cutaway, the savings quickly stack up.

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  • JustGiving

    “With Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless we've reduced the cost per payment by 70-80%, and we’ve also seen conversion rates increase.”

  • Yonder

    “GoCardless was very clearly one of the best technology-oriented, API-first Direct Debit companies we found. It abstracts complexity in the back end.”

  • Sage

    Around 150,000 payments go through GoCardless, and less than 1% fail. Automatic retries from GoCardless successfully collect 65%, so only a very small amount of payments completely fail.

  • Perky Blenders

    “We estimate we’ve saved about £20,000 on admin costs so GoCardless is a real asset to our business. It just cuts down so much time.”

Connect with your existing software

Seamlessly integrate GoCardless with the software you already use to run your business, to manage everything in one place. Connect to 350+ systems including, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargebee and Xero.

See GoCardless partners

Want to find out how you can save on payment collection?

Speak to one of our payments experts about using bank payments in your business.

Contact us

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.