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Leave behind mammoth spreadsheets and lengthy emails chains with automated bank payments from GoCardless
Find out how to scale your payments without increasing admin and time spent chasing payments
Use our guide to find the right payments partner to scale your payments
Three FTE saved per year, which equates to around £100,000 worth of overhead
Keep cash flowing with ease for your customers to make instant, one-off payments. Or set them up for automated payments, so neither of you has to lift a finger.
With GoCardless, make failed payments a rarity. Collect 97.3% of your payments successfully on the first try. Saving you all those costly hours chasing payments.
Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, at any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.
GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cutaway, the savings quickly stack up.
“Connecting directly with GoCardless via APIs and webhooks means we can use payment successes and failures to trigger automated processes and updates.”
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 accounting and billing platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.
Speak to one of our payments experts about using GoCardless for your business.