Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
As your business scales, so does the complexity of invoicing and collecting payments.
Understand the challenges of invoicing at scale to improve your businesses cash flow and ability for growth.
Optimising invoicing is essential for business growth
Alongside the current uncertain economic environment, there are specific challenges of invoicing at scale successfully.
It’s all too common for businesses to face challenges when collecting payments via invoice and the costs quickly add up. Payment failures are a frequent challenge for financial services businesses and offer an opportunity to reduce costs.
In this guide you’ll learn:
The challenges of invoicing at scale
Impact of poor Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), failed payments, bad debt and more
Best practices for making your invoicing strategy efficient
About open banking and international invoicing
