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Instant Bank Pay

Collect instant one-off payments in Xero

Did you know you can collect instant one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts in Xero?

Try now

Use Instant Bank Pay

Did you know you can collect one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts within Xero?

With Instant Bank Pay, there's no more faffing with cards, or waiting around to get paid. The video above shows you how to create your first invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link attached.

Give it a try - we think you'll love it!

BENEFITS OF Instant Bank Pay

It's cost-effective. Avoid the expensive transaction fees associated with cards.

Perfect for upfront payments. Collect upfront payments from your customers with Instant Bank Pay.

Easy and quick way for your customers to pay. And you get an instant confirmation of the payment too.

Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment

“We have had nothing but great customer feedback for Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless - and it’s saving the business money too.”

Reduce the cost of payments

Try it now
Try it now

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.