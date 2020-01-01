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Instant Bank Pay
Did you know you can collect instant one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts in Xero?
Did you know you can collect one-off payments directly from your customers' bank accounts within Xero?
With Instant Bank Pay, there's no more faffing with cards, or waiting around to get paid. The video above shows you how to create your first invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link attached.
Give it a try - we think you'll love it!
Shane Williams, Customer Experience Director, Gravity Active Entertainment
“We have had nothing but great customer feedback for Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless - and it’s saving the business money too.”