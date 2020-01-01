Take the heavy lifting out of getting paid

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Join the gyms, fitness studios and personal trainers that are already using GoCardless to collect their class and membership fees. Plus, you can make every payment go the extra rep with our offer of 0% fees for 90 days.
Instantly collect one-off bank payments to avoid high card fees. Take the hassle out of recurring collections by automating with Direct Debit.
Unlike cards, bank details don’t expire or get lost in the back of Ubers. This minimises your chance of memberships accidentally lapsing or missing payments.
You can reduce your manual tasks and manage your payments in one place by choosing from over 350+ integrations, including ClubRight, Virtuagym or Perfect Gym.
Say goodbye to endless forms with our online dashboard. It puts payments at your fingertips, letting you create instant payment requests and check payment statuses in just a few clicks.
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Core features
1% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€4 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
Enhanced payment protection
1.25% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.25% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard benefits plus
Reduce failed payments through intelligent retries
Verify new customers' bank account details instantly at checkout
Design a tailored customer experience, from your own payment pages to email notifications (additional fees apply)
End-to-end fraud protection
1.4% + £/€0.20 per transaction
Max. price cap £/€5.60 per transaction
+0.3% added to transactions over £2,000
2.4% +£0.20 for international
Prices exclude VAT
Benefits
All Standard and Advanced benefits plus
Prevent fraud by intelligently identifying and verifying risky payers
Resolve fraud by monitoring and challenging chargebacks
Fully customised package
For businesses with large payment volumes or requiring a bespoke solution with dedicated support
Volume discounts
Premium white labelling
Benefits
All Standard, Advanced and Pro benefits plus:
Dedicated end-to-end customer success
Unlock discounts as you scale transaction volume
Option to commit volume or pay as you go
Collect one-off and recurring payments seamlessly
Collect international payments from 30+ countries with the real exchange rate (powered by Wise)
Use GoCardless with an API, our dashboard or integrate with 350+ partner softwares, such as Xero, Sage or QuickBooks
Include your branding on the customer sign-up form
What is the monthly cost?
What is the monthly cost?
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Estimated monthly saving compared to card payment fees
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Estimated time saving per month not chasing late payments
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Join now to take advantage of paying no fees for 90 days and get your business in the best shape of its life. T&Cs apply