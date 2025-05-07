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Join us at the F1 Arcade

GoFaster with GoCardless

Join us for some competitive racing and get the inside track on implementing cVRPs with energy company Jellyfish. Top the leaderboard for a chance to win tickets to Silverstone GP. 

F1 Arcade | 1 New Change | St Pauls

Thursday 7th May 2025 | 18:00 - 22:30

Win a ticket to Silverstone GP Practice Session

Join GoCardless in the Green Room Hospitality for the Silverstone Grand Prix Practice Session

Iconic location overlooking St Paul's

The F1 Arcade is an ideal central location overlooking the iconic St Paul's Cathedral

Get the inside track on cVRP

Get the latest updates on cVRP and go faster than your competition

Our agenda for the evening:

  • Compete against other teams on the F1 racing track for the chance to win tickets to the F1 Silverstone Grand Prix

  • Enjoy food, drink and networking with other leaders

  • Get the inside track on cVRP with our expert panel of payment leaders

Register your place now

Get ready to go faster with GoCardless and Pay by Bank recurring

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.