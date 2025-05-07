GoFaster with GoCardless

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Join us at the F1 Arcade
Join us for some competitive racing and get the inside track on implementing cVRPs with energy company Jellyfish. Top the leaderboard for a chance to win tickets to Silverstone GP.
F1 Arcade | 1 New Change | St Pauls
Join GoCardless in the Green Room Hospitality for the Silverstone Grand Prix Practice Session
The F1 Arcade is an ideal central location overlooking the iconic St Paul's Cathedral
Get the latest updates on cVRP and go faster than your competition
Compete against other teams on the F1 racing track for the chance to win tickets to the F1 Silverstone Grand Prix
Enjoy food, drink and networking with other leaders
Get the inside track on cVRP with our expert panel of payment leaders
Get ready to go faster with GoCardless and Pay by Bank recurring