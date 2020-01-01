GoCardless vs. Stripe

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Lower transaction fees
Lower payment failure rate
Lower level of manual admin
Accepting a £500 payment with Stripe from a standard UK card will cost you £7.70. However, with GoCardless, that transaction costs just £4.00 on our Standard Plan (excluding VAT).
Share a short electronic Direct Debit mandate form via email, WhatsApp or even in-person with a QR code.
24% of SMBs say they receive payments up to 60 days late. GoCardless gets you paid on time, hassle-free.
Online Direct Debit mandates mean you know exactly when payments are due so you can better plan your finances.
Automate your payments and reconciliation. No more wasted time on manual financial admin.
* Pricing as of Aug 2025. Fees differ by provider.
^ Based on market research. Payment success rates vary.
* Pricing as of July 2025. Plans vary.
Card payments are routed through a network of intermediaries, with each adding their fee.
Bank payments, by contrast, are direct account-to-account transfers with no intermediaries.
Cards expire or get lost and cancelled, resulting in failed payments.
Bank accounts do not expire and cannot be lost, meaning more successful payment collections.
Card payment failures create a significant level of manual admin.
Bank payment admin with GoCardless can be automated, including reconciliation.
We've processed around 17,000 direct bank payments in two years and not had a single payment failure, which is absolutely fantastic. That compares with card payments, where we get a lot of failures.
Rod Bull, Project Manager, NHS
GoCardless’ Customer Support Team have won big awards, including European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (2022) and Best Small Customer Service Team (2021).
“I have been working with GoCardless for the past 6 years. Every step of our journey, GC have supported me throughout. I cannot think of a single person that has not tried to help or go above and beyond.”
Bank payment methods such as Direct Debit are well known and trusted in the UK. Indeed, 80% of Brits have at least one Direct Debit and the average consumer has six Direct Debits set up.
“When asked which payment method they trusted most, 89% of payers chose bank payments over card payments.”
GoCardless is easy to set up and integrates with 350 popular business software platforms. Create payment plans in a few clicks inside the user-friendly merchant dashboard, or by API integration.
“We were ready to go within 24-48 hours, it was very, very easy. Everything from the day I registered has worked seamlessly.”
- Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness
Give GoCardless a go, and see why businesses on G2 prefer it to Stripe. Pay-as-you-go pricing. No commitments. Easy.