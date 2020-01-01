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GoCardless vs. Stripe

  • Lower transaction fees

  • Lower payment failure rate

  • Lower level of manual admin

Get 90 days fee free

We help 100,000+ businesses worldwide to get paid on time

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* Pricing as of Feb 2024. Plans vary, see full pricing details for GoCardless and Stripe ^ Based on market research for card payments - not specific to Stripe’s offering. See the report here
* Pricing as of Feb 2024. Plans vary, see full pricing details for GoCardless and Stripe ^ Based on market research for card payments - not specific to Stripe’s offering. See the report here

A £500 transaction saves you 48% compared to Stripe

Accepting a £500 payment with Stripe from a standard UK card will cost you £7.70. However, with GoCardless, that transaction costs just £4.00 on our Standard Plan (excluding VAT).

Get 90 days fee free

* Pricing as of Jul 2025. Plans vary. Excludes VAT

^ Based on market research for cards

Spend 59% less time managing payments*

Ditch the sign-up struggle

Share a short electronic Direct Debit mandate form via email, WhatsApp or even in-person with a QR code.

Goodbye late payments

24% of SMBs say they receive payments up to 60 days late. GoCardless gets you paid on time, hassle-free.

Predictable cash flow

Online Direct Debit mandates mean you know exactly when payments are due so you can better plan your finances.

Save hours of admin

Automate your payments and reconciliation. No more wasted time on manual financial admin.

See how GoCardless compares

* Pricing as of Aug 2025. Fees differ by provider.

^ Based on market research. Payment success rates vary.

Why choose GoCardless?

* Pricing as of July 2025. Plans vary.

Why bank payments, not cards?

Lower transaction fees

Card payments are routed through a network of intermediaries, with each adding their fee.

Bank payments, by contrast, are direct account-to-account transfers with no intermediaries.

Lower payment failure rate

Cards expire or get lost and cancelled, resulting in failed payments.

Bank accounts do not expire and cannot be lost, meaning more successful payment collections.

Less manual admin

Card payment failures create a significant level of manual admin.

Bank payment admin with GoCardless can be automated, including reconciliation.

Ready for payments with lower fees and fewer failures?

Get 90 days fee free

We've processed around 17,000 direct bank payments in two years and not had a single payment failure, which is absolutely fantastic. That compares with card payments, where we get a lot of failures.

Rod Bull, Project Manager, NHS

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Why choose GoCardless over Stripe?

Award-winning customer support

GoCardless’ Customer Support Team have won big awards, including European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (2022) and Best Small Customer Service Team (2021).

“I have been working with GoCardless for the past 6 years. Every step of our journey, GC have supported me throughout. I cannot think of a single person that has not tried to help or go above and beyond.”

- Spotlight (UK)

Payers trust bank payments

Bank payment methods such as Direct Debit are well known and trusted in the UK. Indeed, 80% of Brits have at least one Direct Debit and the average consumer has six Direct Debits set up.

“When asked which payment method they trusted most, 89% of payers chose bank payments over card payments.”

- Payer Experience report

Ease of setup and use

GoCardless is easy to set up and integrates with 350 popular business software platforms. Create payment plans in a few clicks inside the user-friendly merchant dashboard, or by API integration.

“We were ready to go within 24-48 hours, it was very, very easy. Everything from the day I registered has worked seamlessly.”

- Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

Get started with GoCardless

Ready for payments with lower fees and fewer failures?

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Give GoCardless a go, and see why businesses on G2 prefer it to Stripe. Pay-as-you-go pricing. No commitments. Easy.

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.