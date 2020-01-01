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Done losing time and money to failed payments? Reduce your DSOs, automate collection and let the cash flow back into your business with Direct Debit.
A failed payment is just the beginning.
Bad debt, increased churn, and extra labour costs are quick to follow. Cash flow gets locked up. Customer lifetime value shrinks and cost of acquisition goes up.
And you’re stuck chasing payments instead of growing your business.
Discover how much cash flow you could release back into your business with this nifty calculator. In just 3 simple questions, you’ll know just how much you’re losing. And what you could be saving.
Money management app Plum chose GoCardless to build an automated billing system with low failure rates.
By switching to seamless account-to-account payments with GoCardless, Plum have seen their total monthly deposits increase by 131%. By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.
By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.
Lifestyle Fitness collects thousands of monthly recurring payments. But failed payments were a persistent headache
With Success+, they drastically reduced failed payments, unlocked their cash flow and revolutionised the way they collect payments.
You’ll find out how GoCardless can help you:
Avoid the 8% credit card failure rate (and why it happens in the first place)
Recover payments, even after an insufficient funds notification
Sidestep critical Direct Debit infrastructure failings that happen when you start scaling
Find out how your business can collect 97.3% of payments first time. Book a demo with a payments expert today.