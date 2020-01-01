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Payer preference

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

Payment preference matters.

The payment methods businesses offer their customers don’t always align with how their customers want to pay.

We partnered with YouGov to survey 4,990 businesses on how they prefer to pay.

Download the report

Key takeaways:

Direct Debit is the preferred way to pay in the UK, Spain and Denmark

Corporate cards continue to dominate North America

B2B SaaS companies should offer bank debit as their next payment method.

What you’ll learn

  • How B2B payment preference differs by country

  • Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky

  • Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

  • Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Read the findings

Benefits of payer choice

Boost Conversions

Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.

Retain customers

By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can minimize payment failures and retain your customers for longer.

Improve brand credibility

Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers.

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Leverage payer preferences to your advantage.

Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.

Contact us

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.