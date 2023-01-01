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Accountants

Best Rental Property Accounting Software
Best Rental Property Accounting Software

Here’s how to choose the best rental property management software.

2 min read
Accountants
Contingent Consideration in Accounting
Contingent Consideration in Accounting

What is the deferred and contingent consideration meaning in business?

3 min read
Accountants
Create a Professional Cleaning Service Invoice
Create a Professional Cleaning Service Invoice

Get paid promptly by creating a professional cleaning service invoice.

2 min read
Accountants
Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting
Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting

Is the cash or accrual basis of accounting better for you? Here’s what to know.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to Retainer Invoices
Guide to Retainer Invoices

Retainer invoices allow you to collect down payments for projects.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Digital Marketing Invoice?
What Is a Digital Marketing Invoice?

Get paid on time every time with a digital marketing agency invoice.

2 min read
Accountants
Reasons to review small business expenses regularly
Reasons to review small business expenses regularly

Do you have a small business expense tracking system? Here’s why you should.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is An Owner's Draw?
What Is An Owner's Draw?

A straightforward guide to owner’s draw for small businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Net Liquid Assets?
What Are Net Liquid Assets?

What does net liquid assets mean for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
Invoice vs Bill: What’s the Difference?
Invoice vs Bill: What’s the Difference?

Do you know the difference between a bill of sale vs invoice?

2 min read
Accountants
How to Request Payment for Past Due Invoices
How to Request Payment for Past Due Invoices

Learn how to follow up on a past due invoice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
How to prevent double refund chargeback
How to prevent double refund chargeback

Double refund chargeback can take a toll on your company’s revenue.

2 min read
Payments
How to Fill Out A W-2 Form
How to Fill Out A W-2 Form

Everything you need to know about how to fill out a W-2 Form.

4 min read
Accountants
What Is the Death Tax?
What Is the Death Tax?
2 min read
Accountants
Consumption Tax Definition
Consumption Tax Definition

A consumption tax is levied on consumable goods and services.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Accounting Float?
What Is an Accounting Float?

Plan ahead for payment clearing times with float accounting techniques.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Form 10-K?
What Is Form 10-K?

Provide investors with up-to-date information using the SEC Form 10-K.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Chattel Mortgage?
What Is a Chattel Mortgage?

What are chattel loans, and is this type of mortgage right for you?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Encumbered Asset?
What Is an Encumbered Asset?

There are a few factors to consider before purchasing an encumbered asset.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Custodial Account?
What Is a Custodial Account?

Discover how to open a custodial account along with its pros and cons.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Beneficiary?
What Is a Beneficiary?

Check out our beneficiary definition for everything you need to know.

2 min read
Accountants
Interim Financial Statements Definition
Interim Financial Statements Definition

What are interim financial statements, and what should they include?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Double Taxation?
What Is Double Taxation?

Learn how to avoid double taxation with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance
How to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance

What is an adjusted trial balance and how is it prepared?

2 min read
Accountants
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