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Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products
Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products

Learn more about the cross subsidization definition and examples.

2 min read
Accountants
Definition of Target Costing with Example
Definition of Target Costing with Example

Learn how to calculate target cost in our guide.

3 min read
Accountants
Cost Center vs Profit Center
Cost Center vs Profit Center

Compare cost center vs profit center vs investment center.

2 min read
Accountants
Consistency Principle: Definition and Example
Consistency Principle: Definition and Example

What is the consistency principle in accounting?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Clean Surplus Accounting?
What Is Clean Surplus Accounting?

Find out how the clean surplus relation impacts your income statement.

2 min read
Accountants
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+
Q&A: How to prevent fraud with GoCardless Protect+

We've answered your questions on fraud and GoCardless Protect+

3 min read
Direct Debit
What Is Software Capitalization?
What Is Software Capitalization?

Should software licenses be capitalized or expensed?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Audit Risk Model?
What Is an Audit Risk Model?

Learn how to use the audit risk model formula to plan your next audit.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is 3-Way Matching?
What Is 3-Way Matching?

What is 3-way matching in accounts payable, and why is it a good idea?

2 min read
Payments
Why a 13-Week Cash Flow Forecast Is Essential
Why a 13-Week Cash Flow Forecast Is Essential

There are many benefits to creating a 13-week cash flow model.

2 min read
Accountants
IoT subscription models: what you need to know
IoT subscription models: what you need to know

Everything you need to know when offering subscription services for IoT devices.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviors
Understanding your customers’ buying behaviors

Leverage customer behavior intel to create a better payment experience.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience
Report: Demystifying Payer Experience

Discover payer preferences and the drivers behind them, how your current checkout maybe impacting your conversion, and the key areas your competitors are investing in.

PDF
Cards
How to Obtain Customer Feedback for Growth
How to Obtain Customer Feedback for Growth

Discover the ways to collect customer feedback and use it for growth.

3 min read
Small Business
6 Ways to Improve Your Product Expansion
6 Ways to Improve Your Product Expansion

Enter new markets with our product expansion strategies.

2 min read
Small Business
Best Third-Party ACH Processors
Best Third-Party ACH Processors

What do third-party ACH processors do?

2 min read
Small Business
What Is Insurtech?
What Is Insurtech?

Is Insurtech part of fintech, and what does it entail?

2 min read
Small Business
How Payroll Automation Helps Small Businesses
How Payroll Automation Helps Small Businesses

Learn more about the benefits of automated payroll systems here.

2 min read
Small Business
How to improve your transaction success rate
How to improve your transaction success rate

How can you improve the success rate of your customer’s transactions?

3 min read
Finance
Fraud 101 On-Demand Webinar: The real impact on business
Fraud 101 On-Demand Webinar: The real impact on business

Join payment experts from GoCardless and Plum as we deep dive into payment fraud to provide you with a better understanding of the different types of fraud and how they are already impacting your business.

Webinar
GoCardless launches GoCardless Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless launches GoCardless Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
2 min read
Press Releases
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention
Introducing GoCardless Protect+: The next generation of fraud prevention

Always be a step ahead of fraud with GoCardless Protect+.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
3 min read
Press Releases
Are Customer Deposits Assets or Liabilities?
Are Customer Deposits Assets or Liabilities?

Discover how to account for deposits from customers.

2 min read
Accountants

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