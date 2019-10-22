By Florian Reinhardt — Oct 2019 — 1 min read

We'll soon be joining our friends at Xero for the NZ 2019 Roadshow. Catch up with the GoCardless team at seven events across the country.

We are excited to share that we are hitting the road next week, joining Xero for a string of roadshows across New Zealand.

The Xero Roadshow is an opportunity for accountants and bookkeepers to find out what Xero is doing in New Zealand and around the world to make beautiful business.

Over the course of a month, GoCardless will be visiting seven locations all over the country to share our knowledge and experience on how to improve cash flow with automated payment collection.

Cash flow is still the number one issue for small businesses worldwide, which is why we focus on helping accountants and bookkeepers become better advisers for their clients. In turn, they can help their clients take control of their cash flow and get better visibility on payments.

Over 20,000 Xero users across the globe are already benefiting from improved efficiency with their payments processes by using GoCardless. In fact, 84% have reduced the amount of time spent chasing unpaid invoices and 76% say they spend less time on payment reconciliation.

As Xero’s NZ App Partner of the Year 2019, we’re looking forward to connecting with lots of existing GoCardless customers, as well as meeting new accountants and bookkeepers from across NZ.

Come and speak to the team at:

Hamilton - 22 October 2019

Auckland South - 24 October 2019

Auckland Central - 30 October 2019

Auckland Central - 31 October 2019

Wellington - 11 November 2019

Wellington - 12 November 2019

Christchurch - 21 November 2019

Register for a Roadshow near you.