Partnering with Xero to fix the payments problem in New Zealand

By Rachel Astall — Aug 2019 — 2 min read

We’re delighted to share that GoCardless has been awarded ‘Xero App Partner of the Year New Zealand’ for 2019!

We were thrilled to be recognised alongside other apps in our category Spotlight Reporting, Re-leased and Figured.

We’re particularly proud to have won this award in New Zealand, where we launched only nine months ago. From day one our mission has been to fix the problem of late payments for businesses in New Zealand and it’s incredible to look back and see how much has happened since then.

More than anything we have to say a heartfelt kia ora to everyone who has supported us in New Zealand and beyond, from the whole Xero team to every independent business, accountant and bookkeeper who has chosen to work with us.

Taking the pain out of getting paid for every business

On the way, we’ve met some amazing new customers, such as Xero Award Winners, WE Accounting.

Founders, Eli and Wyndi Tagi set up WE to take the pain out of running a business so their clients can focus on realising their goals. They told us early on that ‘cash is king’ and knew just how important payments are to healthy business cash flow. Since working with GoCardless for Xero, WE Accounting has saved up to 10 hours a month on admin by taking control of how and when they get paid.

Partnering to fix the broken payments landscape

Cash flow stress still remains the number one issue for small businesses world wide. However, we’re working to empower small businesses so they can control their cash flow and get visibility over payments.

As part of our mission we’ve been fortunate to partner with Xero, who are as invested as we are in the success and prosperity of small businesses. By working together, we’ve been able to bring the power of Direct Debit to tens of thousands of businesses in New Zealand and around the globe.

The GoCardless Partnerships team with Prime Minister, Jacinder Ardern, at the opening of Xero’s Te Ara Turoa office.

Growing the team

From humble beginnings in a WeWork office in Melbourne, our Australia and New Zealand team of three has grown to eight, including the recent hire of our General Manager, Carolyn.

“GoCardless’ mission has always been to take the pain out of getting paid, so that our customers can focus on doing what they do best. So it’s a real honour to be leading the New Zealand and Australia team, and see the GoCardless family grow here. I’m very excited to be working with Xero, as their preferred Direct Debit partner, in order to bring better cash flow, prosperity and peace of mind to their customers.”

What’s next?

We’re delighted to have been chosen as App Partner of the Year New Zealand but we’re not going to rest on our laurels. We’re looking forward to Xerocon Brisbane next week where we'll hope to spend time with both existing and future GoCardless customers. We hope to see you there!