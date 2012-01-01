What do customers see when they use GoCardless?

By GoCardless — Apr 2012 — 1 min read

We know how important it is to see what your customers are seeing, so we've put together a screen by screen walkthrough of the payment process with GoCardless. This blog post will show you how simple and quick using GoCardless is for your customers, as well as which elements of the payment pages you can customise.

Your customers will enter their details on our secure payment pages, and we'll immediately redirect them back to your site when they complete the payment process.

An example of the payment page a customer sees is above. Its simplicity speaks for itself, but some key points to note are:

We only ask your customers for absolutely required information You can add your own branding by sending us a logo to show in the top left (alternatively we can just put your company name there) The page clearly tells the customer what they're purchasing. The name and description of the item(s) is as chosen by you More information about our credentials is instantly available, so customers can pay with confidence

Once we've collected the essential payment details from your customer we ask them to confirm the payment, and that's it! Payment done. We'll redirect the customer to the URL of your choice and send them an email confirming their payment.

If you're curious, and want to click through the process yourself you can do so by going to our example payment page. Feel free to use the dummy bank details from screen 2 in the walkthrough above when you do so (we'll never submit payments to the banks from that site anyway, so using your own details is also fine).