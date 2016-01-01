We team up with QuickBooks to help small businesses get paid faster

By Samantha North — Dec 2016 — 1 min read

Success for small businesses in the UK is more elusive than ever these days thanks to a weakened pound and intense competition in all markets.

Thousands of the UK’s small and medium enterprises have told us that managing cashflow is a constant struggle. In some cases it can take up to 13 days for an invoice to get paid.

Cashflow is the lifeblood for any organisation, so waiting a fortnight for payment can wreak havoc on a company’s finances. Time spent chasing late-paying customers could instead be used for growing the business.

GoCardless has joined forces with QuickBooks to help small business owners reclaim those 13 lost days, while providing a new way to increase cashflow. This in turn allows for better insight and decision making.

By teaming up with QuickBooks, we can remove the burden of small businesses chasing clients for payment. The integration with QuickBooks allows payment to be taken directly from the client’s account on the day stated on the invoice. This significant change means that businesses can slash the amount of time they spend trying to improve their cashflow.

“Our partnership with QuickBooks brings accounting and payments together into one powerful platform. The integration empowers SMEs, enabling them to manage all their invoicing and Direct Debit payments in one place, saving them significant time and money so they can focus on growing their business,” said Hiroki Takeuchi, GoCardless CEO and co-founder.

For both GoCardless and QuickBooks, saving precious time for businesses is of utmost importance. Setting up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks with GoCardless couldn’t be easier. What’s more, reconciling becomes a breeze as Direct Debit payments are automatically brought in and categorised on the QuickBooks platform.

“We’re delighted to work with GoCardless to bring Direct Debit functionality to QuickBooks. As a leading UK-based payments company, GoCardless will significantly reduce the time it takes for small businesses to get paid, which is critical to any business’ success,” said Dominic Allon, Vice President and Managing Director, Intuit Europe.

GoCardless and QuickBooks believe that the combination of smart payments and online accounting will enable small businesses to evolve in new and exciting directions, supported by a more efficient and transparent way of getting paid.

Find out more about the partnership or get the app now.