GoCardless picks Leeds for new ‘Northern Hub’ office

LEEDS, UK – 23 September, 2025 – Bank payment company GoCardless has announced the opening of a new office in Leeds, marking a significant step in the company's growth as it expands its presence across the UK and taps into the rich talent pool and innovative spirit of the North.

The move aligns with the UK government's recently announced Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy, designed to make the UK the number one destination for financial services businesses, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Local Growth Plan to drive regional growth.

The new GoCardless office, located in the heart of Leeds and scheduled to open later this year, will serve as a strategic centre for innovation, talent acquisition, and regional economic growth. The expansion underscores GoCardless's dedication to supporting businesses of all sizes across the UK, from burgeoning startups to established enterprises, and its focus on creating a sustainable growth model.

The Leeds office will have a team of 50 employees in the first 12 months with roles spanning sales, partnerships, corporate services and operations. GoCardless then intends to scale the office rapidly in the coming years, replicating the expansion model of existing hub offices in London and Riga.

GoCardless joins a prestigious group of businesses and institutions already thriving in Leeds, including long-established financial institutions like Leeds Building Society, Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), plus other innovators such as Pexa, LHV UK, and Microsoft.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO at GoCardless, said: “Leeds is one of the UK’s most vibrant financial and professional services centres, with a thriving fintech community and strong university network. It was a natural choice for our Northern Hub and with the introduction of the Leeds Reforms, this dynamic ecosystem will only grow. We’re excited to become a key player in this fintech hot spot, tapping into a rich talent pool while also providing closer, more local support to our customers and partners across the region.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “I am delighted to see the plans for GoCardless to set up their new office in Leeds, delivering good, high-skilled jobs across the region.

“Just a few months ago I set out our Leeds Reforms, the plans to make the UK the top destination for financial services businesses by tearing down barriers to investment. We have brought stability back to the country, now we’ll build an economy that delivers for, and rewards, working people.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our region's outstanding ecosystem of talent, innovation and collaboration. GoCardless’ expansion is both a powerful validation of our local growth plan and a clear demonstration of the Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms in action. In creating a vibrant companion to the City of London, we are forging the global financial district of the future, helping to unlock investment and build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: "We're delighted to welcome GoCardless to Leeds and into the home of the Northern Square Mile. We’re confident that GoCardless’s expertise and innovation will complement our existing strengths and contribute significantly to the collaborative 'Team Leeds' approach that drives success across all sectors.

"This is an exciting time for Leeds, and we are optimistic that the government's recently announced Leeds Reforms will further stimulate significant investment and boost the UK economy. Located at the heart of the UK, joining financial powerhouses London and Edinburgh to serve the international market, our financial and professional services sector contributes 40% of the city's Gross Value Added, and we are uniquely positioned to leverage the huge potential of this key growth sector.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.