Carnival Internet teams up with GoCardless to simplify broadband payments

New partnership also expands GoCardless’ market penetration in telecoms

London, 28 August, 2025 – Carnival Internet, a new broadband provider under parent company Dotlines UK, has selected bank payment company GoCardless to offer its customers a simpler way to pay their broadband bills.

Through the collaboration, Carnival Internet customers will use GoCardless’ Direct Debit function to seamlessly manage and automate their monthly payments. Carnival Internet will benefit from enhanced cash flow and customer retention thanks to an easy, reliable payment method.

In addition, Dotlines UK has signed a partnership agreement with GoCardless. This will see the company integrate GoCardless into its proprietary telecom software platform, Catena, so other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can access GoCardless’ end-to-end, fully digital bank payment solutions with just a few clicks. The partnership expands GoCardless’ footprint in the telecoms sector.

Jaki Chowdhury, CEO at Carnival Internet, said: “Since launching, our mission has been to make life easier for our customers. By adding GoCardless, we can offer a seamless, reliable way for their customers to pay their monthly bills. As Carnival Internet continues to evolve, we see GoCardless as a key partner in our journey to deliver customer-first payment experiences, both for our customers and to other ISPs through our Catena platform.”

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer, at GoCardless said: “Telecoms and bank payments are made for each other. With the ability to automatically pull regular payments, Direct Debit is the ideal solution for ISPs that simply want to collect payments on time, every time, while lowering their administrative burden and providing a great customer experience. Not only are we proud to power payments for Carnival Internet as they grow in the UK market, we’re also excited to be integrated into Dotlines’ Catena platform so we can reach even more ISPs at scale.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Dotlines UK

Dotlines is a forward-thinking technology company with a 20-year track record of delivering innovative lifestyle solutions across Asia. It aims to enhance the lives of businesses, homeowners, and communities through cutting-edge technology in connectivity, cybersecurity and logistics — all underpinned by a strong commitment to social responsibility.