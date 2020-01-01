Fiskl and GoCardless partner to help small businesses take direct debit payments globally

· The GoCardless recurring payments feature is live in Fiskl

· Fiskl customers in 31 countries will benefit from the GoCardless integration

· Small business customers will gain more control over payments with direct debit

Fiskl, the global mobile-first financial management and accounting solution, today announced a partnership with GoCardless, a leader in account-to-account payments, and the launch of recurring direct debit payments for Fiskl customers.

The partnership between Fiskl and GoCardless delivers to small business customers the most reliable payment method for automated invoices. GoCardless will significantly reduce failed transactions as it eliminates common pitfalls associated with card payments, such as card changes or expiry issues, by leveraging the bank transfer system. For international payments, Fiskl small business customers benefit from favourable and transparent exchange rates, supported by the GoCardless-Wise partnership.

“Timely payments, underpinned by favourable charge fees as well as exchange fees, are critical to our global customer base, whether trading locally or internationally”, said Alina Lapusneanu, Fiskl’s CEO and Co-founder. “Fiskl offers the largest variety of payment options as a platform to its customer base, and we are continually looking for solutions which add value to our customer’s businesses via speed, automation or savings. GoCardless solves several major pain points for our customers, enabling recurring or subscription payments, reducing late payments and providing savings on fees.”

“We’re excited to partner with Fiskl, offering joint customers a new way to collect payments that reduces churn, minimises bad debt, and increases cash flow -- all at a cost significantly lower than cards,” said Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless. “This integration also provides merchants easy access to the latest technology, including our new open banking features which enable businesses to take one-off and recurring payments in a single platform. We look forward to growing together with Fiskl and our customers.”