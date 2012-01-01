GoCardless among top 10 innovators at the Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA Awards

By Samantha North — Dec 2016 — 1 min read

It was only a few weeks ago that we at GoCardless were busy celebrating our outstanding performance in the recent Deloitte Fast 50. We’re delighted to announce another big success.

Last night, GoCardless reached the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA awards, presented in Paris.

In this competition the stakes were much higher than before. We were up against a diverse range of cutting-edge tech companies from all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa. So it was a significant achievement for us to make it to tenth place in the overall ranking, putting us in the top 10.

“We’re really excited to see our achievements recognised internationally as well as in the UK,” said Robert Whiteside, GoCardless.

“It was fitting to receive the award in the Eiffel Tower, itself created by one of the greatest innovators of his age, while being surrounded by the world’s most exciting 21st century innovators.

“At GoCardless we’ve been privileged to help great businesses get off the ground and scale, and in turn grow with them to such an extent that we’re recognised as a leader in our peer group, both within the UK and further afield.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA programme is an objective industry ranking that recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in EMEA over the past four years. It’s supported by the various Deloitte Technology Fast 50 initiatives, ranking high-growth technology companies by specifically defined geographic area.

Now in its sixteenth year, the 2016 programme included 28 countries and companies with growth rates from 212 percent to 28,126 percent. This year’s winners were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In the 2016 Fast 500 final ranking, the overall winner was Swedish software company Fingerprint Cards, which produces user-friendly biometric fingerprint solutions for use in securing electronic items. Fingerprint Cards had an impressive growth of 28126%. Congratulations!

GoCardless shares the top ten with one other UK company, Brain Labs Digital, the UK winner, taking fifth place in the ranking. Overall, the Fast 500 top ten represents a wide range of countries and diversity within the tech scene, including Israel, France, Sweden, Turkey, Norway, Poland, Austria and of course the UK.

We hope to take on the Fast 500 challenge once again in 2017, achieving more growth and the chance to rank even higher next time!