By Samantha North — Nov 2016 — 1 min read

We’re thrilled to announce that GoCardless took first place in the fintech sector in the prestigious UK Fast 50 Awards. We were also awarded second place overall. Our growth rate was an impressive 6661%!

Robert Whiteside, our VP of Sales, said: “We’re so pleased to recognise the hard work done by the team over the years to build a great solution that our customers love using.

“It’s exciting to see that you can take a proven and popular payment method like Direct Debit and make it fit for the digital age, unlocking so much potential for our merchants who are working hard to bring modern solutions to the market. We’ve been privileged enough to help great businesses get off the ground and scale, and in turn grow with them to such an extent that we’re recognised as a leader in our peer group.”

The Fast 50 awards are a fixture in the UK technology arena, having been around for almost two decades. Deloitte launched the award programme in 1998, to recognise growth driven by the leading technology companies. Today, the awards celebrate the UK’s finest examples of innovation and entrepreneurship. Now in its 19th successful year, the Fast 50 is an acknowledgement of the UK’s 50 fastest-growing companies, with rankings based on revenue growth over the previous four years.

In the fintech industry, GoCardless, Smarkets, KANTOX and WorldRemitreached the top ten of the Fast 50. Overall, the 50 top companies generated £884 million in total annual revenue in the year 2015/16, employed more than 7,100 people and recorded an average four-year growth rate of 1,240%.

Previous Fast 50 winners have included companies of all sizes from across the UK, including some of the country’s most dynamic players. Between them, the companies focus on many diverse areas of technology, including specialists in fintech, biotech, digital media technology, life sciences, software and telecommunications.

As this award win demonstrates, our success is due not only to an innovative product that solves pressing business problems, but also to our genuine commitment to making GoCardless a great place to work and do business with.

We’re very excited about our plans to expand both domestically and internationally over the next few years. Our vision is to turn payments into one less barrier to doing business with anyone, anywhere in the world.