ACH payments you can depend on

Tachus is redefining internet standards by providing frustration-free, reliable, and transparent fiber broadband services for around 55,000 — and counting — Texan consumers and businesses.

“Our mission is to solve the common frustrations that people face with traditional internet providers,” said Joy Pollock, Controller, Tachus. “We're committed to delivering 100% fiber optic internet with unmatched reliability, speed and customer satisfaction.”

That’s exactly what Tachus was looking for from its ACH payments partner when it turned to GoCardless three years ago. Today it has a fully integrated, scalable billing and ACH collections system — and a dependable, cheaper alternative to credit cards.

Geared for growth

As a utility provider, Tachus bills its customers monthly. That customer base has grown quickly and consistently since its founding six years ago, which in turn has demanded more and more from its payment operations.

“We need payments to be self-sufficient, so they must integrate seamlessly with our billing operations,” said Joy. “GoCardless was a recommended ACH partner by our Recurly billing solution, which gave us total confidence in its reliability and security.”

The native integration between GoCardless and Recurly has delivered one of Joy’s favorite types of systems: one she barely notices.

I love a system that I don’t have to worry about and that’s what I get from ACH payments through GoCardless.

“The seamless flow of data between GoCardless and Recurly means we can bill customers for exactly what they’re using. The instant status notifications we get back from GoCardless mean there’s little risk of free-delivery of services, because we can act swiftly whenever there are insufficient funds or chargebacks,” she said.

Flat-rate transaction fees

Around 30% of Tachus’s customers pay by GoCardless and it’s especially popular among business customers because of its low cost compared to cards. That’s another reason why Joy is a fan, too.

“ I like GoCardless as a payment channel because of the low fees — they charge a flat-rate fee compared to a percentage-based fee, which is usually around 3% on credit cards ,” she said “This is especially impactful when it comes to collecting payments from our larger business customer accounts, as it saves us a lot of money.”

ACH adoption has been growing steadily among Tachus’ customer base so those savings are adding up. “The proportion of customers paying by ACH is growing at a steady 1% for both our business and residential consumers, and 1.5% overall,” said Joy. “We haven’t actively promoted it yet, although we probably will because of how cost effective it is.”

Compliance is another cost that GoCardless reduces because it’s completely NACHA compliant.

We’re a busy growing company so it’s extremely valuable when a partner like GoCardless can take on the compliance side of securely processing customer data.

Awesome support

Joy believes the GoCardless support ranks among the best received from any of Tachus’ billing and payment providers.

“GoCardless support has been the most responsive and effective of our three billing and payments players,” said Joy.

Our account rep is awesome — she’s incredibly responsive. I usually hear back on emails by the end of the day, and certainly within 24 hours.

"We’re always optimizing our operations and she gets right into the data to identify the root causes whenever there’s differences in the data between our systems,” added Joy.

Growing together

Tachus is expecting to continue its fast-growing trajectory and Joy says a solid performer like GoCardless is always welcome along for the ride.

“We’ve consistently grown year on year at a high rate,” said Joy. “When you’re growing that fast you quickly see the things that aren’t working and so perhaps the best credit I can give to GoCardless is that I never lose any sleep over it. It does everything I ask of it, seamlessly, and I expect it to stay by our side as our growth journey continues.”