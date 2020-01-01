Key benefits 98% of UK and 70% of Canadian customers pay automatically as their invoice falls due. 55% reduction in aged debtors in the UK in just 12 months.

Accelerating growth

RAM Tracking provides vehicle tracking and fleet management services to customers across the globe. Its technology generates insights into vehicle usage, condition along with driver behaviour, so that businesses can optimise maintenance, reduce costs, and streamline operations.

RAM tracks more than 135,000 vehicles across 35,000 fleets, saving its customers over £185m. As a result of its past success and future growth projections, RAM Tracking has partnered with GoCardless in streamlining its payment processes and in building a scalable payment solution.

The solution

RAM Tracking prides itself on developing leading technology into its products, driving insight and efficiencies for all its customers. Partnering with GoCardless has allowed the business to drive the same technology-based solutions into its administration processes, automating the collection and reconciliation of customer direct debits. This has allowed RAM to take direct debits on any day of the month rather than on one day, which helps the flow of cash into the business. The time savings achieved with the solution has had a positive impact on credit control and sales administration process thus delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Automate to accumulate

RAM Tracking uses GoCardless via the integration with FinancialForce, an enterprise resource planning platform. Run on the Salesforce cloud platform, FinancialForce enables organisations to unlock customer insights, run a connected services business, and achieve agility and resilience.

“The big appeal of FinancialForce was freeing our teams from manually reconciling thousands of customers' accounts each month, accelerating reporting, and streamlining month end. The seamless integration between FinancialForce and GoCardless meant we could go a step further. Now, we are automated end to end, from setting up direct bank payments and invoicing, to collection and reconciliation”.

Today, 98% of customers pay via GoCardless in the UK, meaning that as soon as an order is due for invoice, we can process it immediately. RAM Tracking is an ambitious high growth business, the automation has given us a seamless process when migrating acquired businesses into one system. GoCardless has enabled RAM Tracking to streamline its payment process whilst negating the need for incremental administration

More time for customers

RAM Tracking uses GoCardless’s Success+ functionality which uses payment intelligence to automatically retry payments on the optimal day for each customer, driving real process efficiencies for the RAM Tracking team.

Efficient processing has allowed RAM Tracking’s customer-facing teams to really invest in query resolution thus enhancing the customer experience.

A journey to better business

RAM Tracking is not the kind of company that sits still for long, and they already have their sights set on several additional improvements to their payments systems, including replicating their success in the UK by moving more of their North American customers to GoCardless.

The partnership between RAM Tracking and GoCardless is extremely positive and will continue to strengthen as more of GoCardless solutions are embedded into RAM Tracking’s workflows. Lorraine Longbottom, RAM Tracking’s Transitional Finance Manager is working closely with their Customer Success Manager looking at innovative ways of integrating new solutions. For example, open banking-enabled instant payments, through Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless, will make collecting one-off payments faster and more reliable.