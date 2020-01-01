Association of Illustrators
“Before moving to GoCardless, around 700 members were paying by Direct Debit. With GoCardless, we doubled that in the course of the year to over 1400.”
Ren Renwick, CEO, Association of Illustrators
About
Membership organisation for illustration professionals
Integration
Payment Type
Office locations
Payer locations
Established in 1973, the Association of Illustrators (AOI) is the leading membership organisation for Illustrators across the UK and around the globe.
With 2500 members, of which about 15% based outside the UK, AOI provides support and advice for everyone from highly successful professionals to students starting their career in illustration.
The challenge of manual payments
To allow the AOI to effectively support all manner of individuals and organisations, it offers various memberships. In total, the organisation offers six tiers of membership and allows members to pay for any of these on a monthly basis.
The Association of Illustrators previously collected these membership payments using SmartDebit. AOI CEO Ren Renwick explained the problems of the old solution:
Ren also complained that the previous process for setting up payments for customers was very old-fashioned. “Before members used to have to send in a paper mandate - I’m amazed anyone even bothered to do that”, she explained.
The decision to make a switch led the AOI to GoCardless was also heavily influenced by finding an affordable solution. The association’s web developer identified GoCardless as the obvious new provider
Reaping the benefits of Direct Debit for everyone
Since making the switch to GoCardless the AOI has seen benefits for the business, team members involved in processing payments, and the members.
The member set up process, which now takes place entirely online, is much more straightforward. The association has received positive feedback from members on this.
GoCardless also had a positive impact on the day-to-day role of the finance manager, giving them much more readily-available visibility on all aspects of the payment collection process.
Growing with GoCardless
The resulting benefits of GoCardless have meant that the number of members paying monthly by Direct Debit has increased by 100%:
Looking to the future
The Association of Illustrators plans are primarily focused on delivering support and advice to even more fledging illustrators, along with continuing to deliver its existing projects and programmes.
Ren is confident that GoCardless is well positioned to scale with the AOI as its membership continues to grow. She also advised fellow membership organisations to consider GoCardless for their own recurring payment needs:
Illustration by cachetejack.