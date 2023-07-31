Skip to content

EVEN FASTER RECURRING PAYMENTS

Access your recurring funds even faster by adding Same Day Settlement to your Direct Debit collections

How it works

Enhance your Direct Debit

We know there are times when your business needs faster access to funds. We’ve built Same Day Settlement - a Direct Debit enhancement feature. 

Once activated it speeds up your collection process by two working days. Plus, there’s no need to cancel and re-authorise your existing mandates to benefit from it as it will be seamlessly applied to both existing and new mandates. 

Direct Debit

Direct Debit

  • Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing

  • Payments land in your account two working days after the charge date

  • Perfect for keeping your costs low

Direct Debit + Same Day Settlement

Direct Debit + Same Day Settlement

  • Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing

  • Payments land in your account the same day that your customer is charged

  • Ideal for enhancing your cashflow and giving you faster access to funds

Improve your cash flow

Get money in your bank account faster and have better visibility over your cashflow, helping you to better manage your outgoings

Speed up processes

Utilise earlier access to money to speed up your operational processes, pay suppliers or invest the money where it’s most needed 

Enhance customer experience

Strengthen your customer relationships and build better trust by providing them with faster account updates and greater payment visibility

Customer story

Moneybox are moving money faster

“Same Day Settlement from GoCardless allows customers to get their funds into our savings and investment products as quickly as possible” - Kaley Addo, Head of Investment Operations at Moneybox

See what Moneybox have to say

Same Day Settlement is available for you now

Get in touch if you’re ready to get paid even faster.