EVEN FASTER RECURRING PAYMENTS
Access your recurring funds even faster by adding Same Day Settlement to your Direct Debit collections
How it works
Enhance your Direct Debit
We know there are times when your business needs faster access to funds. We’ve built Same Day Settlement - a Direct Debit enhancement feature.
Once activated it speeds up your collection process by two working days. Plus, there’s no need to cancel and re-authorise your existing mandates to benefit from it as it will be seamlessly applied to both existing and new mandates.
Direct Debit
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account two working days after the charge date
Perfect for keeping your costs low
Direct Debit + Same Day Settlement
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account the same day that your customer is charged
Ideal for enhancing your cashflow and giving you faster access to funds
Improve your cash flow
Get money in your bank account faster and have better visibility over your cashflow, helping you to better manage your outgoings
Speed up processes
Utilise earlier access to money to speed up your operational processes, pay suppliers or invest the money where it’s most needed
Enhance customer experience
Strengthen your customer relationships and build better trust by providing them with faster account updates and greater payment visibility
Customer story
Moneybox are moving money faster
“Same Day Settlement from GoCardless allows customers to get their funds into our savings and investment products as quickly as possible” - Kaley Addo, Head of Investment Operations at Moneybox
Same Day Settlement is available for you now
Get in touch if you’re ready to get paid even faster.