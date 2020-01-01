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Access your recurring funds even faster by adding Same Day Settlement to your Direct Debit collections
How it works
We know there are times when your business needs faster access to funds. We’ve built Same Day Settlement - a Direct Debit enhancement feature.
Once activated it speeds up your collection process by two working days. Plus, there’s no need to cancel and re-authorise your existing mandates to benefit from it as it will be seamlessly applied to both existing and new mandates.
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account two working days after the charge date
Perfect for keeping your costs low
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account the same day that your customer is charged
Ideal for enhancing your cashflow and giving you faster access to funds
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account two working days after the charge date
Perfect for keeping your costs low
Automate recurring collections on a date and frequency of your choosing
Payments land in your account the same day that your customer is charged
Ideal for enhancing your cashflow and giving you faster access to funds
Get money in your bank account faster and have better visibility over your cashflow, helping you to better manage your outgoings
Utilise earlier access to money to speed up your operational processes, pay suppliers or invest the money where it’s most needed
Strengthen your customer relationships and build better trust by providing them with faster account updates and greater payment visibility
Customer story
“Same Day Settlement from GoCardless allows customers to get their funds into our savings and investment products as quickly as possible” - Kaley Addo, Head of Investment Operations at Moneybox
Get in touch if you’re ready to get paid even faster.