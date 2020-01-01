Skip to content
GoCardless Payments

Get paid faster  with instant,  one-off payments

Take instant bank-to-bank payments from your customers

Seamless one-off bank payments. A perfect partner for Direct Debit.

  • Instant confirmation

    Increase payment visibility and gain access to funds faster, while offering a better payer experience along the way.

  • Save time

    Say goodbye to chasing card payments over the phone, or cashing paper cheques. Simply send a link.

  • Cut costs

    Reduce administrative burden, cut-down card fees, and stop paying high prices for digital wallet portals.

  • Safe and secure

    GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.

How it works

Send or email your customers a simple paylink inviting them to make an instant bank-to-bank payment.

After your customer opens the link, we'll connect them to their their bank. Once everything looks good, they simply authorise and confirm payment.

After a payment goes through, confirmation is immediate. Funds then travel lickety-split into your account.

Take payments 3x quicker  with instant bank payments

Payments are confirmed instantly, and funds can land in your bank account in a matter of hours. Save time chasing down one-time payments, and when paired with GoCardless Direct Debit payments, it’s a perfect match. Read more about Direct Debit timings here.

GoCardless instant payments are powered by open banking in the UK. To read more about how this works, check out our blog here.

Use it for

Account top-up and easy invoicing

Invite your customers to easily top-up their accounts, or send an invoice and payment link in the same go

One-time charge for goods or services

Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services, or follow-up on a failed payment

Request Early Access

Enhance your payment collection process and start getting paid even faster with instant bank transfers.

