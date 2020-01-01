Take payments 3x quicker with instant bank payments

Payments are confirmed instantly, and funds can land in your bank account in a matter of hours. Save time chasing down one-time payments, and when paired with GoCardless Direct Debit payments, it’s a perfect match. Read more about Direct Debit timings here.

GoCardless instant payments are powered by open banking in the UK. To read more about how this works, check out our blog here.