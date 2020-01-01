GoCardless Payments
Get paid faster with instant, one-off payments
Take instant bank-to-bank payments from your customers
Seamless one-off bank payments. A perfect partner for Direct Debit.
Instant confirmation
Increase payment visibility and gain access to funds faster, while offering a better payer experience along the way.
Save time
Say goodbye to chasing card payments over the phone, or cashing paper cheques. Simply send a link.
Cut costs
Reduce administrative burden, cut-down card fees, and stop paying high prices for digital wallet portals.
Safe and secure
GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.
How it works
Send or email your customers a simple paylink inviting them to make an instant bank-to-bank payment.
After your customer opens the link, we'll connect them to their their bank. Once everything looks good, they simply authorise and confirm payment.
After a payment goes through, confirmation is immediate. Funds then travel lickety-split into your account.
Take payments 3x quicker with instant bank payments
Payments are confirmed instantly, and funds can land in your bank account in a matter of hours. Save time chasing down one-time payments, and when paired with GoCardless Direct Debit payments, it’s a perfect match. Read more about Direct Debit timings here.
GoCardless instant payments are powered by open banking in the UK. To read more about how this works, check out our blog here.
Use it for
Account top-up and easy invoicing
Invite your customers to easily top-up their accounts, or send an invoice and payment link in the same go
One-time charge for goods or services
Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services, or follow-up on a failed payment
Request Early Access
Enhance your payment collection process and start getting paid even faster with instant bank transfers.