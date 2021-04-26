Instant Bank Pay
Perfect for one-off payments
Collect one-off payments instantly with GoCardless. Direct from your customer’s bank account to yours.
Welcome to a new era of payments
The current options for payments are limited: cards have expensive transaction fees; bank transfers offer a poor customer experience; bank debit is not optimised for one-off payments.
Instant Bank Pay is designed to complement bank debit using open banking. These bank-to-bank payments are confirmed instantly, which means better visibility for you and your customers. Save time chasing one-off payments and create a smoother customer experience.
Perfect for one-off payments
Instant confirmation
Bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.
Reduce fees
Typically 54% cheaper than online card transactions.
Less stress
Spend less time chasing down late or failed payments.
Use Instant Bank Pay for:
Taking a first-time payment
When a new customer signs up, take their first payment instantly before bank debit collections begin.
Easy invoicing
Collect one-off payments quickly by sending customers an invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link.
Taking a first-time payment
When a new customer signs up, take their first payment instantly before bank debit collections begin.
Easy invoicing
Collect one-off payments quickly by sending customers an invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link.
One-off charges for goods or services
Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services which can be paid for outside of their recurring payment, or follow-up on a failed payment.
Account top-up
Prompt your customers to instantly top-up their accounts with a one-off payment and continue to use your services.
One-off charges for goods or services
Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services which can be paid for outside of their recurring payment, or follow-up on a failed payment.
Account top-up
Prompt your customers to instantly top-up their accounts with a one-off payment and continue to use your services.
How it works
Cuckoo Broadband reduces costs
“We’re excited to continue using Instant Bank Pay for one-off payments. Not only will it prevent our customers from losing access to our services, it’ll also help reduce the time we spend chasing late payments and the risk of costs outstanding.” - Alexander Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO at, Cuckoo Broadband
In our first month using the feature, two-thirds of customers who experienced a failed payment were reached by Instant Bank Pay.
Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband
You can try it yourself, right here
Curious what the one-off donation experience is like with GoCardless? Make a donation to The Trussell Trust – a charity supporting 1,200+ food banks in the UK – below.
100% of your donation will go to charity.
Getting started
For developers
Have a look through our API documentation here
Using GoCardless through a partner?
If you connect to GoCardless through a partner application, Instant Bank Pay is coming soon. Register your interest.
Do you have more questions?
We've put all the frequently asked questions about Instant Bank Pay on a dedicated FAQs page.
Are you a GoCardless partner?
Give your users Instant Bank Pay - a better way to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Here's everything you need to know.