Instantly collect a first donation, and setup a Direct Debit mandate, in one smooth flow.

Direct Debit is great for charities to collect recurring donations, but it can’t instantly process a first-time, or one-off, donation. Which leaves them collecting fee-heavy card payments.

With Instant Bank Pay, your users can offer a simple payment flow that takes an instantly-authorised, one-off payment. Either standalone, or together with a Direct Debit mandate setup.