Better business begins with better payments

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“Card payments cost significantly more and have higher overheads in terms of refunds and chargebacks. And not all donors choose to leave a tip – JustGiving’s primary source of funding – so reducing the costs that we pass on to charity customers is absolutely critical.”
Oli Shaw-Latimer, Head of FinTech and Innovation, JustGiving
“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,”
Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum
“Card payments cost significantly more and have higher overheads in terms of refunds and chargebacks. And not all donors choose to leave a tip – JustGiving’s primary source of funding – so reducing the costs that we pass on to charity customers is absolutely critical.”
Oli Shaw-Latimer, Head of FinTech and Innovation, JustGiving
“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,”
Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum
90% 5-star reviews on G2. Our customers value how we take the challenge out of collecting payments. Payments made easy, so you can focus on your business.
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this.”
Beverly Tu, Director of Ecommerce Growth, DocuSign
From account set up to customer verification and collecting payments we focus on easily streamlining your workflow.
Customers find getting started with GoCardless is simple.
Growth, efficiency or less stress. Whatever your payment goals. Our dedicated team will support you along your journey and help turn your goals into reality.
"GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson
Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”
Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude
"GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson
Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”
Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude
Our customer support team won ECCCSAs Best Small Customer Service Team 2021. Recognising exceptional service to customers across 26 European countries.
G2 has recognised us as a product with some of the easiest admin in the industry.
We are incredibly honoured to be featured in the Supercritical Climate 100, spotlighting UK tech companies at the forefront of climate action.
Speak with our payment experts and learn about the new era of payments.