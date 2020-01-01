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Better business begins with better payments

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Making revenue go further

“Card payments cost significantly more and have higher overheads in terms of refunds and chargebacks. And not all donors choose to leave a tip – JustGiving’s primary source of funding – so reducing the costs that we pass on to charity customers is absolutely critical.”

Oli Shaw-Latimer, Head of FinTech and Innovation, JustGiving

Time saved

“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,” 

Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum

  • Making revenue go further

    “Card payments cost significantly more and have higher overheads in terms of refunds and chargebacks. And not all donors choose to leave a tip – JustGiving’s primary source of funding – so reducing the costs that we pass on to charity customers is absolutely critical.”

    Oli Shaw-Latimer, Head of FinTech and Innovation, JustGiving

  • Time saved

    “Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,” 

    Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum

Rated 4.7 stars on G2

90% 5-star reviews on G2. Our customers value how we take the challenge out of collecting payments. Payments made easy, so you can focus on your business.

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this.”

Beverly Tu, Director of Ecommerce Growth, DocuSign

Easy to use

From account set up to customer verification and collecting payments we focus on easily streamlining your workflow.

Ease of set up

Customers find getting started with GoCardless is simple.

Quality of support

Growth, efficiency or less stress. Whatever your payment goals. Our dedicated team will support you along your journey and help turn your goals into reality.

Save time and money

"GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson

Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council

Simple one-off payments

“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”

Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude

  • Save time and money

    "GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson

    Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council

  • Simple one-off payments

    “In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”

    Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude

Award-winning customer support

Our customer support team won ECCCSAs Best Small Customer Service Team 2021. Recognising exceptional service to customers across 26 European countries.

Easiest Admin

G2 has recognised us as a product with some of the easiest admin in the industry.

Better payments for a better world

We are incredibly honoured to be featured in the Supercritical Climate 100, spotlighting UK tech companies at the forefront of climate action.

Are you ready to get paid?

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Speak with our payment experts and learn about the new era of payments.

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.