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Tax

The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
Small Business
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read
Small Business
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained

From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.

4 min read
Small Business
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
2 min read
Small Business
Understanding Capital Gains Tax
Understanding Capital Gains Tax

Here’s what every UK business needs to know about Capital Gains Tax!

2 min read
Finance
How to claim tax credits for research and development time
How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

3 min read
Cash flow
Do Charities Pay Tax?
Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

2 min read
Tax
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min read
Regulations
What is double taxation?
What is double taxation?

Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income

2 min read
Finance
What is marginal tax?
What is marginal tax?

Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
What is investment tax?
What is investment tax?

Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares

2 min read
Finance
What is tax relief?
What is tax relief?

Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief

2 min read
Finance
Direct tax vs. indirect tax
Direct tax vs. indirect tax

There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate your overtime tax
How to calculate your overtime tax

Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay

2 min read
Accounting
What is progressive tax?
What is progressive tax?

Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more

2 min read
Accounting
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?
Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?

Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.

2 min read
Invoicing
How Long Do I Need to Keep Tax Records?
How Long Do I Need to Keep Tax Records?

How long do you need to keep tax records in the UK? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Tax
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?
How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?

Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?
When does a small business have to pay tax in the UK?

When do you have to start paying taxes? Read our guide for more information.

3 min read
Regulations
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