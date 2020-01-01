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Small Business

Everything you need to know about the P60 deadline
Everything you need to know about the P60 deadline

The P60 deadline is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know

3 min read
Small Business
The 2027 inheritance tax changes matter more for accountants
The 2027 inheritance tax changes matter more for accountants

Upcoming pension reforms carry a greater impact for most accountants.

4 min read
Small Business
How to create a professional purchase order template
How to create a professional purchase order template

Get rid of manual procurement woes with a professional PO template that scales.

7 min read
Small Business
How to streamline your charity donation collection
How to streamline your charity donation collection

Charity has gone digital. Here's how you bring your collections up to speed.

6 min read
Small Business
A complete guide to Pay by Bank
A complete guide to Pay by Bank

Lower costs by 54% and get instant settlements with our Pay by Bank guide.

7 min read
Small Business
Integrating payments into your accounting software is essential for real digital transformation - here’s why
Integrating payments into your accounting software is essential for real digital transformation - here’s why

Consistent cash flow, less admin and faster, more reliable payments await...

5 min read
Small Business
Small businesses share their tips for better cash flow and payment collection
Small businesses share their tips for better cash flow and payment collection

Expert payment tips from four successful small businesses

4 min read
Small Business
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
Small Business
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read
Small Business
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained

From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.

4 min read
Small Business
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
2 min read
Small Business
Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers
Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers

Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.

3 min read
Small Business
Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
Simple accounting software: the best options for UK businesses
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to choose the right payment processing provider
How to choose the right payment processing provider
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to set up bank payments for your business
How to set up bank payments for your business
3 min read
Starting a Business
Payments explained: Your 101 guide to taking payments
Payments explained: Your 101 guide to taking payments

This guide explains the foundations of taking payments

5 min read
Recurring Payments
Trend Report - Late Payments and Payment Methods In Small Businesses
Trend Report - Late Payments and Payment Methods In Small Businesses

GoCardless commissioned the Federation of Small Businesses to survey 2,298 UK small businesses. Our new insights explore the wider issues caused by late payments and how businesses are currently navigating them.

PDF
Small Business
Simplifying payments with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools
Simplifying payments with GoCardless for aquatics clubs and swim schools

Aquatics club and swim school FAQs all answered in the one place!

3 min read
Direct Debit
Four key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs
Four key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs

Exploring the key benefits of automatic payment reconciliation for sports clubs.

2 min read
Direct Debit
Make safe and efficient one-off payments the norm with GoCardless
Make safe and efficient one-off payments the norm with GoCardless

Introducing Instant Bank Pay: quick, card-free payments for sports clubs!

2 min read
Direct Debit
How to reduce your sports club's admin work and claim back your time
How to reduce your sports club's admin work and claim back your time

Ease sports club admin with GoCardless. Streamline payments, reclaim time!

2 min read
Direct Debit
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