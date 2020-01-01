Recurring Payments

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Charity has gone digital. Here's how you bring your collections up to speed.
See what improvements we’ve made recently
What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?
What’s in store: sending payments, better cash flow control and a new podcast.
This guide explains the foundations of taking payments
GoCardless commissioned the Federation of Small Businesses to survey 2,298 UK small businesses. Our new insights explore the wider issues caused by late payments and how businesses are currently navigating them.
See what improvements we’ve made this autumn
Getting payment collection wrong could impact your bottom line.