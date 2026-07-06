How Recurring Pay by Bank fixes legacy cash flow problems

Card payments fail more often than most businesses expect. Direct Debit is cheap and reliable, but payment times are set by Bacs’ schedule, not yours. A newer alternative, Recurring Pay by Bank, is an account-to-account payment method that lets you collect variable amounts automatically on a recurring schedule, with an automatic balance-check run before every collection and same-day settlement once it clears. For businesses where cash flow and payment timing actually matter, the difference is meaningful.

Quick summary:

Around 29% of businesses collecting recurring payments by card struggle with failed transactions, costing an average of 3.5% of monthly revenue

Direct Debit is still the low-cost backbone of recurring payments in the UK – but it settles in three to five days, and failures only surface after the fact

Recurring Pay by Bank checks funds availability before collecting, so you know about a shortfall before the service is delivered

Same-day settlement means you collect on your schedule, not the scheme's – which is key for variable billing and deadline-sensitive payments

89%* of businesses believe Recurring Pay by Bank would improve their cash flow

How card payments are failing variable billing and collection

Using card-on-file (storing a customer's card details to charge on a recurring basis) is how many businesses run recurring card payments. But this comes with one of the biggest drawbacks of card processing: high fees and high payment failures.

According to our research into commercial VRPs, around 29% of businesses collecting recurring revenue by card struggle with failed transactions. Card payment failures can be triggered in many ways: fraud flags triggered by a changed billing amount, cards invalidated when a replacement is issued, and insufficient funds at the moment of charge. None of which you can predict in advance. This leaves you with a reactive approach, where you’re always chasing payments after they’ve failed, and your cash flow suffers as a result.

The cumulative cost is hard to ignore. Card payment issues – failures, fraud, admin overhead – cost businesses around 3.5% of monthly revenue on average. 42% of business leaders spend three or more hours every week managing failed card payments alone. This is far from a rounding error – rather a structural cost baked into a method that wasn't designed for recurring collection at scale.

Direct Debit's cash flow blind spot

Direct Debit is still the right tool for a lot of recurring payment use cases. It's low-cost, deeply embedded, and the UK processes billions of Bacs payments every year. For fixed amounts on predictable schedules, it remains the most efficient option available.

The limitations show up when we talk about cash flow and when billing gets variable. Take an energy bill that changes with usage, a flexible insurance premium, or a savings contribution that shifts month to month. Direct Debit was built for fixed amounts, and anything outside that requires workarounds – manual adjustments, split collections, over-collection and reconciliation. The process adds friction for both businesses and consumers alike.

The time it takes to settle compounds the problem. Direct Debit takes three to five days to clear. By the time a failed payment surfaces, the service has usually already been delivered. 27% of businesses using Direct Debit report failures caused by insufficient funds. There's no early warning, and the failure only becomes visible once the window to act has closed.

Same-day settlement on your schedule

The core cash flow problem with both cards and Direct Debit is that settlement runs on the scheme's clock. Bacs processing windows and card clearing cycles determine when money moves. You can collect on Monday and see it on Thursday.

Recurring Pay by Bank settles the same day. The payment goes directly from the customer's bank account to yours, leveraging open banking. Payment is confirmed immediately, and payments before 11 am are cleared the same day.

For businesses where payment timing is more than a preference – like pension and ISA contributions tied to a deadline and energy bills where the amount changes every cycle – same-day settlement is a functional requirement that Direct Debit can't meet.

Given 91% of business leaders say they'd adopt a solution that reduced their Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), it’s clear the settlement gap is something businesses are actively trying to close – and this is the first recurring payment method built around it.

Real-time recurring payments: check funds before you collect

Settlement speed is only part of the cash flow picture. The more significant shift is what happens before a payment goes out at all.

With Direct Debit and cards, failure comes after collection. The payment goes out, is rejected, and the error lands back with you – sometimes days later. By then, the service has been delivered, the window to act has passed, and the cost has already started compounding. Failed payments that can’t be recovered are another potential threat to cash flow. In fact, B2C businesses see as many as 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, resulting in lost revenue and a negative impact on their bottom line.

Recurring Pay by Bank is an account-to-account payment method that lets you collect variable amounts instantly on a recurring schedule and runs a funds availability check before collecting. If the balance isn't there, you’ll know before the collection is attempted and, crucially, before anything goes wrong. Instead of absorbing the cost of a payment that should never have gone through, you can be proactive and do something about a payment before it ever fails.

For businesses running high volumes of variable recurring collections, catching even a fraction of those failures at source changes the economics of the whole payment operation. Instant recurring payments are setting a new standard for the future of payments.

Automatic payment recovery is a strategic advantage

An automatic pre-collection balance check reduces failures, but it doesn't eliminate them entirely. When a payment does fail, GoCardless’s Recurring Pay by Bank method automatically retries failed payments, so you have a higher chance of payment success. This feature, combined with the Recurring Pay by Bank, is not something every provider offers. A missed payment gets another attempt before you have to do anything, and the recovery happens without adding to your team's workload, making recovering payments seamless in the background while your team focuses on more valuable work.

Early movers already see the light

The businesses most motivated to switch aren't waiting for Recurring Pay by Bank to mature. 49% of recurring revenue business leaders want to be early adopters, rising to 54% in utilities and 52% in financial services. These are exactly the sectors with the most to gain: variable billing, timing-sensitive collections, and a customer base that interacts with payment confirmations regularly.

For the businesses that move first, the advantage isn't just operational. Customers in these sectors increasingly expect faster, more transparent payment experiences. A business that offers same-day confirmation and a balance check before collection is offering something the majority of competitors can't yet match.

The cash flow case for faster payment solutions

Direct Debit isn't going anywhere. It's still the right solution for high-volume, fixed-amount recurring payments at low cost. But for businesses where the amount varies, where payment timing matters, or where card failure rates are quietly eating into monthly revenue, Recurring Pay by Bank addresses problems that neither cards nor Direct Debit were built to solve. Recurring Pay by Bank is a genuine alternative to Direct Debit and card payments that handles variable amounts and settles the same day.

The businesses feeling that gap most acutely – elements like variable billing, deadline-sensitive collections, and high card failure rates – have the most to gain. Same-day settlement means money is confirmed and cleared the day you collect it. A pre-collection balance check means fewer failures to chase in the first place. Together, they shift the cash flow position from reactive to predictable. Less revenue is written off, less time is spent chasing, and you’ll have more certainty over what lands and when.

Talk to our sales team to walk through your use case.