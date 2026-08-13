The real cost of a failed card payment

Quick summary

Recurring card payments fail for reasons that have nothing to do with whether a customer can pay: expired cards, re-authentication friction, and insufficient funds at the moment of collection.

Failed payments are just the beginning of an admin chain: dunning emails, hours of customer service time, and often involuntary churn.

Card payment issues cost businesses around 3.5% of monthly revenue, and 42% of business leaders spend three or more hours a week managing failed card payments.

Recurring Pay by Bank checks funds are available before collecting, so fewer payments fail in the first place, and it keeps automatic retries in place for the ones that don't.

Most finance teams have a number for failed payments. But fewer have a number for what a failed payment actually costs once it starts moving through their business. A failed one-off card payment is a single lost sale. A failed recurring payment is a problem that has the potential to repeat every billing cycle, for every affected customer, until something changes.

Failed card payment costs can quickly snowball as a result. When we surveyed business leaders, they said card payment issues, including the admin of managing and chasing failed payments, cost around 3.5% of monthly revenue.

Everything a failed payment sets in motion - a dunning email, a follow-up call, customer service hours spent chasing a payment that should have gone through cleanly. All take valuable time that could be better used for running your business. Yes, some of those customers pay, eventually, but some don’t come back at all, also known as involuntary churn. And it's one of the more expensive ways to lose a customer, because you didn't lose them on price or product; you lost them to admin.

Businesses like yours feel this every week. 42% of business leaders spend three or more hours a week managing failed card payments. That's a recurring cost, built into the operating model, that scales as your business does and that many have simply accepted as the price of taking recurring payments.

Why cards fail

The instinct is to treat failed card payments as random and unavoidable, but they aren't. Cards decline for a specific, predictable set of reasons: the card has expired, the customer's bank asked for re-authentication, and it didn't happen in time, or there simply wasn't enough money in the account at the exact moment the payment was attempted. Most of this is about whether the customer can pay — it's about the mechanics of card payments themselves, and insufficient funds is consistently named among the most common causes.

Recurring billing makes some of these worse. Customers rarely think to update stored card details across every subscription they hold, so an expired card trips up recurring collection more often than it would a one-off purchase. And a changed billing amount can trigger a fraud flag or a failed re-authentication on top of the usual insufficient-funds risk; variable billing and collection adds friction a fixed-amount charge never has to deal with.

Insufficient funds is the one worth focusing on, though, because it's the only failure a business can actually see coming. A card has no way of knowing the money isn't there until it tries to take it — by the time the payment declines, the attempt has already happened, and the chain of dunning emails and support tickets begins.

Meanwhile, bank accounts don't expire, get lost, or get reissued; you can now also have visibility on whether your customer has funds available in the first place. These differences mean payment methods that leverage account-to-account movement of funds remove a large share of the reasons recurring card payments fail, before you get to the harder problem of chasing the ones that do.

Checking funds before you collect

This is the moment Recurring Pay by Bank tips the scales in businesses' and customers' favour. As an account-to-account payment method and an alternative to card-on-file, it checks funds are available before a payment is collected. That real-time check is what makes recurring payments predictable rather than reactive: it removes the most common reason recurring payments fail: not enough money in the account at the moment of collection. This allows you to retry the payment when they’re more likely to have funds or gives you the opportunity to be proactive and prompt your customers to make sure they have funds available to pay. Fewer failures means fewer dunning emails, less time spent chasing, and less revenue quietly lost to churn that was never really about the customer relationship at all.

When a payment still doesn't go through, automatic retries attempt to recover this revenue without you having to lift a finger, running the same day, at no extra cost. Giving you a secondary buffer against failed payments and the admin of managing them.

Given what a failed payment actually costs once you count the admin behind it, it’s not surprising that 91% of businesses we surveyed expect commercial VRPs to reduce their operational costs.

Retry logic fixes the symptom, not the cause

So what about the payments that still fail? Most businesses respond with better retry logic: smarter timing, more attempts, automated dunning sequences. It works, up to a point, but it's ultimately reactive by design, and the admin behind it chasing, dunning, and manual follow-up scales with your business rather than shrinking.

That's the real limit of only using retry logic; it essentially treats a symptom (failed payments) and not the cause (preventing them from failing in the first place). Recurring Pay by Bank tackles the cause: fewer payments fail in the first place, so retries have less work to do, and the ones that remain are the exception rather than the norm.

The cost of waiting

Given that 3.5% of monthly revenue keeps quietly disappearing into the admin or managing and chasing failed payments, and another chunk of the three-plus hours a week is spent chasing payments that should have gone through cleanly, a more proactive approach to failed payments becomes a no-brainer. By reducing how often a payment fails in the first place, retry logic becomes the safety net for the payments that do fail.

Talk to our sales team to walk through your use case.