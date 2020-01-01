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Small Business

Small Business

How to Start a Subscription-Based Business
How to Start a Subscription-Based Business

We explore how to incorporate subscription services into your business model.

2 min read
Small Business
How to Keep Track of Rent Payments
How to Keep Track of Rent Payments

Could landlord rent tracking software be useful for your business?

3 min read
Small Business
Avoid customer frustration: tips to improve your online payment experience
Avoid customer frustration: tips to improve your online payment experience

Learn how to create a seamless payment experience for customers.

6 min read
Small Business
Best Ecommerce Platform for Subscriptions
Best Ecommerce Platform for Subscriptions

Find ecommerce subscription software to grow your business.

3 min read
Small Business
Best International Business Bank Accounts
Best International Business Bank Accounts
3 min read
Small Business
Do you pay VAT on unpaid invoices?
Do you pay VAT on unpaid invoices?

How to use the HMRC bad debt relief scheme to reclaim VAT on unpaid invoices.

2 min read
Small Business
Best Virtual Terminal for Small Business
Best Virtual Terminal for Small Business

Find out what to look for in a virtual terminal for payments.

3 min read
Small Business
How To Increase Your Profit Margins In 2022
How To Increase Your Profit Margins In 2022

Discover how to increase net profit margin in business.

2 min read
Small Business
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Cash flow
What makes a business profitable?
What makes a business profitable?

What you need to know to build and run a profitable business.

2 min read
Small Business
How To Create A Presell Page with Examples
How To Create A Presell Page with Examples

Discover how to create a presell landing page, with presell page examples.

2 min read
Small Business
Distance Selling Regulations
Distance Selling Regulations

An easy-to-follow guide to distance selling regulations for SMEs.

2 min read
Small Business
Should my business refuse cash payments?
Should my business refuse cash payments?

In the UK it is not illegal for businesses to refuse cash as payment

2 min read
Small Business
Overcoming The Business Threats in 2022
Overcoming The Business Threats in 2022

How to identify and overcome the latest threats in business for 2022 and beyond

2 min read
Small Business
How to convince a customer to pay a debt
How to convince a customer to pay a debt

Debt collection tactics and tips to help you recover what you’re owed.

3 min read
Small Business
What to do when a customer won't pay
What to do when a customer won't pay

Advice on what to do when a customer won’t pay and how to avoid the problem.

3 min read
Small Business
How to automate your savings using apps
How to automate your savings using apps

How to use automatic savings apps to help you get into the savings habit.

2 min read
Small Business
2022 Cybersecurity Trends For Businesses
2022 Cybersecurity Trends For Businesses

A simple guide to the key cybersecurity threats and defence strategies for 2022.

2 min read
Small Business
5 Best Invoice Apps for Small Businesses
5 Best Invoice Apps for Small Businesses

Discover the best small business invoice apps in this roundup.

2 min read
Small Business
Best B2B Payment Solutions for SMBs
Best B2B Payment Solutions for SMBs

A good B2B payment solution can reduce transaction fees.

8 min read
Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

6 min read
Direct Debit
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