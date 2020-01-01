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Small Business

Small Business

5 Ways to Get Paid as an Independent Contractor
5 Ways to Get Paid as an Independent Contractor

Learn how to get paid as an independent contractor.

2 min read
Small Business
How to accept a tutor payment
How to accept a tutor payment

What is the best way to take a tutor payment?

2 min read
Small Business
How to Take a Cleaning Payment for Your Business
How to Take a Cleaning Payment for Your Business

Which cleaning payment method would be best for your business?

3 min read
Small Business
What is Product Pricing?
What is Product Pricing?

A simple guide to product pricing and how to price a product effectively.

3 min read
Small Business
Customer lifetime value for subscription models
Customer lifetime value for subscription models

How do you calculate customer lifetime value for your subscription business?

4 min read
Small Business
Subscription model vs transaction model – which is better?
Subscription model vs transaction model – which is better?

Is subscription or transaction the best revenue model for your business?

5 min read
Small Business
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Cost-Plus Pricing
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Cost-Plus Pricing

A simple guide to the advantages and disadvantages of cost-plus pricing.

2 min read
Small Business
Advantages and Disadvantages of Penetration Pricing
Advantages and Disadvantages of Penetration Pricing

A simple guide to the advantages and disadvantages of penetration pricing.

4 min read
Small Business
How to retain subscribers in 2023
How to retain subscribers in 2023

Simple and affordable ways to retain subscribers in 2023 and beyond.

3 min read
Small Business
Top Three Small Business Card Payment Solutions In The UK
Top Three Small Business Card Payment Solutions In The UK

Learn more about the best small business card payment solutions for 2023.

3 min read
Small Business
Subscription box business model - right for you?
Subscription box business model - right for you?

Learn about the subscription box business model and whether it’s right for you

3 min read
Small Business
Software development pricing models: which one is the right one for you?
Software development pricing models: which one is the right one for you?

These four pricing models can change the game of your software development.

3 min read
Small Business
Guide to Conversational Commerce
Guide to Conversational Commerce

What is conversational ecommerce and how does it work?

2 min read
Small Business
What Types of Credit Are Available to Businesses
What Types of Credit Are Available to Businesses

Discover the different types of business credit.

3 min read
Small Business
4 Budgeting Methods for Businesses
4 Budgeting Methods for Businesses

What is the best budgeting method for your business?

3 min read
Small Business
Guide to Supplier Invoices
Guide to Supplier Invoices

Learn everything you need to know about supplier invoices.

2 min read
Small Business
What Is a Subscription Revenue Model?
What Is a Subscription Revenue Model?

Discover the pros and cons of the subscription revenue model.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value

Learn how to calculate the cost of retaining a customer.

2 min read
Small Business
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty

What is the value of customer loyalty and retention to your business?

2 min read
Small Business
Steps in the Customer Retention Process
Steps in the Customer Retention Process

Learn more about how the process of customer retention works.

2 min read
Small Business
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses

Choose the best method to improve customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost

What is customer retention cost and how do you calculate it?

2 min read
Small Business
6 Benefits of Customer Retention
6 Benefits of Customer Retention

Reduce customer churn and reap the benefits of customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business
Customer Acquisition vs Customer Retention
Customer Acquisition vs Customer Retention

What should you focus on; customer retention or customer acquisition?

2 min read
Small Business
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