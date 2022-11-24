So you’ve found your creative passion, and you want to find a way to monetise this and turn it into a fully-fledged career. Whether you’re a digital creator looking to sell your design skills or a fine artist, becoming a freelance artist is a great way to take control of your life and be your own boss.

However, it can be slightly daunting to go out on your own like this, and many people are unsure how to become a freelance artist. Doing so requires not only creative skills but also business knowledge, from building your own brand awareness to learning about the best ways to collect payment. Keep reading to find out some of our top freelance artist tips.

Develop your craft and build a portfolio

As a freelance artist, it’s essential that others can get a good idea of the work that you produce. In order for them to see your identity, they need to have access to a wide body of work that showcases all your skills. One of the first stages to becoming a freelance artist is therefore to find your personal style and create work that showcases this.

Another one of the most essential freelance artist tips is to find the right way to display this work. Focus on creating an attractive website that shows off your work in a simple yet effective way. This will be your number one tool when looking for work.

Create a business plan and find your niche

You might want to spend all of your time creating art, but if you’re wondering how to become a freelance digital artist, then you’ll also need to focus on business strategy. When starting out, make sure to write a basic business plan. This doesn’t mean writing a huge, 50-page report, but rather thinking in more general terms about your work.

For example, what kind of artist are you? Are you offering graphic design services, illustrations, or fine art? In addition to this, you should also consider what sets you apart from other artists. Like any business, finding a unique niche that others cannot fill is a great way to increase your chances of success.

Find your clients and build a network

Those asking how to become a freelance digital artist should focus on networking skills, which are one of the most important keys to success in any industry. You can start off by tapping into your personal network and speaking to fellow artists, friends and family. If you’ve studied art at university or art school, then make the most of this network.

Alongside this kind of networking, you can take a look on freelance art job sites to find some of your first jobs. Remember that networking is cumulative, so try to maintain a good relationship with any clients or potential clients, as you never know when you might get referred to someone else.

