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Payments

Payments

What Is AUDDIS?
What Is AUDDIS?

An explanation of AUDDIS, ADDACS and ARUDD and what they mean for your business.

2 min read
Payments
The Top 5 Online Payment Methods for SMEs
The Top 5 Online Payment Methods for SMEs

Five of the most popular online payment methods for your small business.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Confirmation Of Payee?
What Is Confirmation Of Payee?

Learn about confirmation of payee for your business.

2 min read
Payments
Understanding Checkout Page Optimisation
Understanding Checkout Page Optimisation
2 min read
Payments
Mail Order & Telephone Order Payments
Mail Order & Telephone Order Payments

Everything you need to know about accepting payments via phone, post or email.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Address Verification Service (AVS)?
What Is Address Verification Service (AVS)?

Discover AVS services and how to conduct an AVS check.

2 min read
Payments
Bacs processing calendar 2022
Bacs processing calendar 2022
1 min read
Bacs
What Is a Payment Instrument?
What Is a Payment Instrument?

We look at the role of payment instruments in cashless transactions.

2 min read
Payments
High Risk vs Low Risk Merchant Accounts
High Risk vs Low Risk Merchant Accounts

We explore accounts for high risk and low risk merchants.

2 min read
Payments
Payments for Charities Explained
Payments for Charities Explained

We look at some of the best ways for your charity to accept payments.

2 min read
Payments
Guide to eChecks
Guide to eChecks

eCheck payments are secure and cost-effective.

2 min read
Payments
What are recurring payments?
What are recurring payments?

Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.

3 min read
Payments
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay
Six key things you need to know about Instant Bank Pay

Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits

4 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How Cheque Cashing Works
How Cheque Cashing Works

Learn about cheque cashing and what it can mean for you and your business.

2 min read
Payments
What’s the Best Way to Transfer Money Online?
What’s the Best Way to Transfer Money Online?

There are various ways to transfer money online, but which is best for you?

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Payment Voucher?
What Is a Payment Voucher?

A payment voucher is an effective way of keeping on top of short-term liabilitie

2 min read
Payments
Simplifying Payments for your Business with FinancialForce and Asperato
Simplifying Payments for your Business with FinancialForce and Asperato

Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?

2 min read
Payments
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit
Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit

There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.

4 min read
Direct Debit
Willingness to Pay Explained
Willingness to Pay Explained

We explore willingness to pay and how it affects your pricing structure.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Payment Reconciliation?
What Is Payment Reconciliation?

Prevent overdrafts and bounced cheques with efficient payment reconciliation.

2 min read
Payments
Mobile Payment Channels Explained
Mobile Payment Channels Explained

A mobile payment channel offers customers a better purchasing experience.

2 min read
Payments
Voice Payments: The Future of Payment Technology?
Voice Payments: The Future of Payment Technology?

Find out if voice payments are likely to become mainstream.

2 min read
Payments
What Is UPI and How Does it Work?
What Is UPI and How Does it Work?

Discover the meaning of UPI and how it works

2 min read
Payments
Top 4 Digital Payment Trends in 2022
Top 4 Digital Payment Trends in 2022

Online payment trends become more and more important in the digital age.

2 min read
Payments
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