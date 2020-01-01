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An explanation of AUDDIS, ADDACS and ARUDD and what they mean for your business.
Five of the most popular online payment methods for your small business.
Learn about confirmation of payee for your business.
Everything you need to know about accepting payments via phone, post or email.
Discover AVS services and how to conduct an AVS check.
We look at the role of payment instruments in cashless transactions.
We explore accounts for high risk and low risk merchants.
We look at some of the best ways for your charity to accept payments.
Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.
Your guide to understanding Instant Bank Pay and its key benefits
Learn about cheque cashing and what it can mean for you and your business.
There are various ways to transfer money online, but which is best for you?
A payment voucher is an effective way of keeping on top of short-term liabilitie
Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?
There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.
We explore willingness to pay and how it affects your pricing structure.
Prevent overdrafts and bounced cheques with efficient payment reconciliation.
A mobile payment channel offers customers a better purchasing experience.
Find out if voice payments are likely to become mainstream.
Online payment trends become more and more important in the digital age.