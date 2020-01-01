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Stop chargebacks harming your business with chargeback management.
If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?
Instant payment processing helps customers manage cash effectively.
SEPA instant payments have changed the game for UK businesses.
Contactless is convenient, but does contactless payment take longer to clear?
See the advantages and disadvantages of a credit card payment.
The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.
What to include in your payment request letters and when to send them.
Extending supplier payment terms may be easier than you think.
Do you need to change your direct debits when you get a new card?
Frictionless payments help organisations save money and reduce churn
New payments architecture is the future vision of shared payment infrastructure.
Business accounts vs merchant accounts – both essential to online business.
We explore how BaaS can transform money management for your business.
Cheques don’t last forever, so cash them before they expire.
Is cashing foreign cheques in UK banks possible? Find out how.
We look at how to eliminate barriers to sale with an email payment link.
Read about our 4 best card machines for small business.
Contactless payment apps allow for quick and secure transactions.
Payment apps offer quick and secure transactions.