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Payments

How the Chargeback Process Works
How the Chargeback Process Works

Stop chargebacks harming your business with chargeback management.

2 min read
Payments
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times

If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?

3 min read
Bacs
How Do Instant Payments Work?
How Do Instant Payments Work?

Instant payment processing helps customers manage cash effectively.

2 min read
Payments
What is SEPA Instant?
What is SEPA Instant?

SEPA instant payments have changed the game for UK businesses.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Does a Contactless Payment Take to Process?
How Long Does a Contactless Payment Take to Process?

Contactless is convenient, but does contactless payment take longer to clear?

2 min read
Payments
Credit Card Disadvantages for Business
Credit Card Disadvantages for Business

See the advantages and disadvantages of a credit card payment.

2 min read
Payments
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers

The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.

2 min read
Regulations
How To Write a Late Payment Letter
How To Write a Late Payment Letter

What to include in your payment request letters and when to send them.

2 min read
Payments
How to Negotiate Supplier Payment Terms
How to Negotiate Supplier Payment Terms

Extending supplier payment terms may be easier than you think.

2 min read
Payments
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?
Does a new card mean changing Direct Debits?

Do you need to change your direct debits when you get a new card?

2 min read
Cards
Guide to Banking APIs
Guide to Banking APIs

Banking APIs are useful for open banking processes.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Loss Carryforward?
What Is Loss Carryforward?

Find out how loss carryforward works.

2 min read
Payments
Moving to Frictionless Payments
Moving to Frictionless Payments

Frictionless payments help organisations save money and reduce churn

2 min read
Payments
What Is the New Payments Architecture?
What Is the New Payments Architecture?

New payments architecture is the future vision of shared payment infrastructure.

2 min read
Payments
Business Accounts vs Merchant Accounts
Business Accounts vs Merchant Accounts

Business accounts vs merchant accounts – both essential to online business.

2 min read
Payments
What is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)?
What is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)?

We explore how BaaS can transform money management for your business.

2 min read
Payments
How Do Cheques Work?
How Do Cheques Work?

Discover how to write and deposit a cheque in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Are Cheques Valid For?
How Long Are Cheques Valid For?

Cheques don’t last forever, so cash them before they expire.

2 min read
Payments
Cashing Foreign Cheques in the UK
Cashing Foreign Cheques in the UK

Is cashing foreign cheques in UK banks possible? Find out how.

2 min read
Payments
What Is An Email Payment Link?
What Is An Email Payment Link?

We look at how to eliminate barriers to sale with an email payment link.

2 min read
Payments
4 Best Card Machines for Small Business
4 Best Card Machines for Small Business

Read about our 4 best card machines for small business.

2 min read
Payments
How to make a CHAPS payment
How to make a CHAPS payment

Making a CHAPS payment is simple and fast.

2 min read
Payments
4 Best Contactless Payment Apps
4 Best Contactless Payment Apps

Contactless payment apps allow for quick and secure transactions.

2 min read
Payments
4 Best Payment Apps for Small Business
4 Best Payment Apps for Small Business

Payment apps offer quick and secure transactions.

3 min read
Payments
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