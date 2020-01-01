Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
What is the Difference between Merchant Account and Payment Gateway?
What should you look for in the best small business payment processor?
Learn how to create a payment gateway for your website.
Discover how PISP providers could benefit you.
Learn about payment tracking for your business.
Discover how to make an application for payment.
Discover the best cryptocurrency payment gateway.
Learn the different types of payment terms for effective invoicing.
Does your business accept payment over the phone? Here’s how.
Discover the best small business invoice apps in this roundup.
Understanding the standing order clearing time helps you plan ahead.
Are you using the best payment tracking software? Find out more.
Learn how to ask for upfront payment in our guide.
Find out what to look for from a micropayment service provider.
Here’s a closer look at SMS payment processing for businesses.
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
Find out how to ask for payment politely from customers
How credit card chargeback time limit works
Why would a direct debit request be returned?