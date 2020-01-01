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Business Management

Business Management

The supply and demand curve
The supply and demand curve
2 min read
Business Management
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a SIC code?
What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
Cash flow projection templates
Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
What is a minimum viable product?
What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min read
Business Management
What is proof of concept (POC)?
What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min read
Business Management
Budget templates for your business
Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min read
Business Management
What is comparative advantage theory?
What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min read
Business Management
What is downsizing?
What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min read
Business Management
Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accounting
5 best free financial tools for business
5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min read
Business Management
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min read
Business Management
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min read
Business Management
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min read
Accounting
Best Making Tax Digital software
Best Making Tax Digital software

Find the best Making Tax Digital compatible software

3 min read
Accounting
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is something every business needs

2 min read
Accounting
Double-entry bookkeeping explained
Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min read
Accounting
What is customer segmentation analysis?
What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
2 min read
Business Management
What is technical debt?
What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

3 min read
Business Management
What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accounting
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accounting
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