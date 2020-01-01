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Business Management

Business Management

More business reporting at your fingertips
More business reporting at your fingertips

Simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance

1 min read
Cash flow
What to include in a thank you email after receiving payment
What to include in a thank you email after receiving payment

Boost loyalty with a thank you email for payment received.

2 min read
Business Management
What is gross pay?
What is gross pay?

What is gross payment? Find out here.

2 min read
Business Management
What is impulse buying?
What is impulse buying?

Learn how impulse buying can factor into your marketing plan.

2 min read
Business Management
The importance of internal communication for SMEs
The importance of internal communication for SMEs

We look at why internal communication matters for SMEs and how to improve yours.

2 min read
Small Business
Asynchronous communication: control your day and do business better
Asynchronous communication: control your day and do business better

Learn asynchronous communication for business.

2 min read
Small Business
Electric cars and your business: what you need to know
Electric cars and your business: what you need to know

Learn about the best electric company cars.

2 min read
Small Business
How to finance a business with credit cards
How to finance a business with credit cards

Credit might seem like free money but it is still a loan that needs to be paid

2 min read
Business Management
What are the most secure payment methods?
What are the most secure payment methods?

A guide to the most secure payment methods available in the UK.

3 min read
Payments
Do I need cyber insurance? 5 things to check
Do I need cyber insurance? 5 things to check

The average cyber attack will cost a business around £2.9 million per incident.

2 min read
Business Management
Should you rehire ‘boomerang’ employees?
Should you rehire ‘boomerang’ employees?

Could we be about to enter the era of the boomerang employee?

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to client management for freelancers
A guide to client management for freelancers

How to manage your clients effectively without it taking over your life.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Start a Business with No Money
How to Start a Business with No Money

Discover tips and tricks for starting a business from scratch with no money.

2 min read
Business Management
How Does Donor Management Software Work?
How Does Donor Management Software Work?

What is donor management software and how does it work?

2 min read
Business Management
Can You Start A Business With No Money?
Can You Start A Business With No Money?

Starting a business with no money is both possible and surprisingly common.

2 min read
Business Management
Tips Setting Up a Successful Small Business
Tips Setting Up a Successful Small Business

5 tips for setting up and establishing a small successful business.

2 min read
Business Management
SaaS v Subscription: What’s The Difference?
SaaS v Subscription: What’s The Difference?

Is Software as a Service or subscription the model you need to use?

2 min read
SaaS
Guide to Business Carbon Footprints
Guide to Business Carbon Footprints

Measure your business’ carbon footprint to improve sustainability.

2 min read
Business Management
Top Tips for a Sustainable Business Model
Top Tips for a Sustainable Business Model

A sustainable business model can also help to improve profits.

2 min read
Business Management
How Much Does Buying a Franchise Cost?
How Much Does Buying a Franchise Cost?

How much money do you need to start a franchise?

3 min read
Business Management
Top 8 Productivity Tips for Working Remotely
Top 8 Productivity Tips for Working Remotely

Learn how to be more productive during periods of remote work.

2 min read
Business Management
Private Companies: Their Pros and Cons
Private Companies: Their Pros and Cons

Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of private companies.

2 min read
Business Management
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?

Learn how a phoenix company works.

2 min read
Business Management
How to avoid overdue invoices in Xero
How to avoid overdue invoices in Xero

The best way to avoid late invoices in Xero is by taking automatic payments.

2 min read
Business Management
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