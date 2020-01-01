Business Management

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Simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance
Boost loyalty with a thank you email for payment received.
Learn how impulse buying can factor into your marketing plan.
We look at why internal communication matters for SMEs and how to improve yours.
Learn asynchronous communication for business.
Learn about the best electric company cars.
Credit might seem like free money but it is still a loan that needs to be paid
A guide to the most secure payment methods available in the UK.
The average cyber attack will cost a business around £2.9 million per incident.
Could we be about to enter the era of the boomerang employee?
How to manage your clients effectively without it taking over your life.
Discover tips and tricks for starting a business from scratch with no money.
What is donor management software and how does it work?
Starting a business with no money is both possible and surprisingly common.
5 tips for setting up and establishing a small successful business.
Is Software as a Service or subscription the model you need to use?
Measure your business’ carbon footprint to improve sustainability.
A sustainable business model can also help to improve profits.
How much money do you need to start a franchise?
Learn how to be more productive during periods of remote work.
Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of private companies.
The best way to avoid late invoices in Xero is by taking automatic payments.