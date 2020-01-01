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Business Management

Business Management

The 5 best business insurance offers
The 5 best business insurance offers

Learn more about business insurance offers, including our top picks.

2 min read
Business Management
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min read
Business Management
Top 10 Gantt chart software
Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

3 min read
Business Management
Important leadership skills for 2021
Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
Conducting virtual job interviews
Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min read
Business Management
Managing change in your organization
Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min read
Business Management
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min read
Business Management
Business partnership agreement pros and cons
Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

2 min read
Business Management
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

3 min read
Business Management
What is a line manager?
What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

2 min read
Business Management
Understanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min read
Business Management
What do I need to know about hiring employees from abroad?
What do I need to know about hiring employees from abroad?

Are you a licensed Tier 2 sponsor? Here’s how to hire foreign employees

3 min read
Business Management
Small business vs. large business
Small business vs. large business

Discover the difference between a small and large business

2 min read
Business Management
What is data management and why is it important?
What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Business Management
What is change management?
What is change management?

Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly

3 min read
Business Management
Developing strong employee engagement
Developing strong employee engagement

What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce

3 min read
Business Management
8 best workflow management software
8 best workflow management software

The best workflow management software depends on your business needs

3 min read
Business Management
How to improve your recruitment process
How to improve your recruitment process

Is your recruitment process as efficient as it could be to attract top talent?

3 min read
Business Management
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?
How Should a Business Manage Employee Expenses?

We look at how to manage employee expenses to ease budgeting and cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
How to buy a business
How to buy a business

Discover how you can buy a business in the UK

2 min read
Business Management
Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs
Getting started with bookkeeping – Top tips for SMEs

Top tips for small businesses that need to keep their financial affairs in order

2 min read
Business Management
What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?
What are the Important Financial Figures to Track for a Small Business?

We show you the important financial figures to watch for your small business

2 min read
Business Management
Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers
Top Bookkeeping Tips for Freelancers

Accounting for freelancers doesn’t need to be complicated. Find out how

3 min read
Business Management
6 tips for corporate social responsibility
6 tips for corporate social responsibility

Modern businesses need to do their part with corporate social responsibility

2 min read
Business Management
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