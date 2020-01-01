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Business Management

Business Management

Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy
Small Businesses: How to Build a Strong Brand Strategy

Learn how to build a strong brand marketing strategy for your business.

2 min read
Business Management
Finding and mastering your niche market
Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

2 min read
Business Management
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them
The board of directors – what they do and why we need them

Why a board of directors is so much more than just the shareholder’s mouthpiece

2 min read
Business Management
How to deal with company insolvency
How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

3 min read
Business Management
What is a merger in business?
What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min read
Business Management
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees
The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min read
Business Management
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It
What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min read
Business Management
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021
The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to the scrum methodology
Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

3 min read
Business Management
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work
Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

2 min read
Business Management
How business leaders solve problems
How business leaders solve problems

Find out how business leaders solve problems using five simple techniques

2 min read
Business Management
How cross functional collaboration can work for you
How cross functional collaboration can work for you

Reconfigure teamwork with a cross functional collaboration framework

3 min read
Business Management
Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021
Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021

Learn more about how business intelligence software can help you grow

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to delegating effectively
A guide to delegating effectively

Delegating isn’t always easy – here’s how to make it work for you

2 min read
Business Management
Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips
Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips

A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue

2 min read
Business Management
Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them
Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them

Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes

3 min read
Business Management
What is a business mentor?
What is a business mentor?

The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support

2 min read
Business Management
Ageism in the Workplace
Ageism in the Workplace

Ageism isn’t always direct. Learn more about ageism in the workplace

2 min read
Business Management
What is resource management and why is it important?
What is resource management and why is it important?

The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business

2 min read
Business Management
A Guide to the Critical Path Method
A Guide to the Critical Path Method

We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management

2 min read
Business Management
Customer Success Strategies
Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min read
Business Management
How to improve customer loyalty
How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

2 min read
Business Management
What is absenteeism?
What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable

4 min read
Business Management
Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples
Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples

Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more

2 min read
Business Management
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