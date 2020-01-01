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Business Management

Business Management

Proprietorship Definition & Examples
Proprietorship Definition & Examples

Find out if sole proprietorship is right for your business

2 min read
Business Management
5 Sales Strategies for Businesses
5 Sales Strategies for Businesses

Don’t sell blindly, create a stronger sales strategy plan using our guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Business Model Canvas Explained
Business Model Canvas Explained

How could the business model canvas transform your business planning?

2 min read
Business Management
Fringe Benefits Definition, Types & Examples
Fringe Benefits Definition, Types & Examples

What are fringe benefits? And which should you offer to your team?

2 min read
Business Management
Business continuity planning – What, why and how
Business continuity planning – What, why and how

Expecting the unexpected with a business continuity plan

2 min read
Business Management
Setting up a limited company – a beginner’s guide
Setting up a limited company – a beginner’s guide

We take you through the process of setting up a limited company step by step

2 min read
Business Management
The Basic Steps of Supply Chain Management
The Basic Steps of Supply Chain Management

How could supply chain management increase your profits?

2 min read
Business Management
What are the seven internal control procedures?
What are the seven internal control procedures?

Internal controls are essential to the integrity of your accounts

3 min read
Business Management
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

3 min read
Growth
How to make a business plan
How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

1 min read
Business Management
CRM tools for small businesses
CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min read
Business Management
Market research for small businesses
Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

3 min read
Business Management
The best UK small business grants
The best UK small business grants

See what grants could help your business grow.

2 min read
Growth
The importance of leadership development
The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Human Capital?
What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

2 min read
Business Management
What is agile methodology?
What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Kanban method?
What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

2 min read
Business Management
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

2 min read
Business Management
Utilizing your employee talents effectively
Utilizing your employee talents effectively

Are your employee talents being used? Get organized with talent management

2 min read
Business Management
How to set goals and promote employee development
How to set goals and promote employee development

Goal setting is an important part of employee development plannin

2 min read
Business Management
Introduction to strategic planning
Introduction to strategic planning

Strategic planning can help guide your business towards long-term success

2 min read
Business Management
How secondary market research could work for your business
How secondary market research could work for your business

Find out how to save time and money through secondary market research

2 min read
Business Management
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?
What is Merchandising and Why is It Important for Small Businesses?

Learn about merchandising and why it is so important for small businesses

2 min read
Business Management
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