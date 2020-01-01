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Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business
We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC
We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.
Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.
Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.
Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
According to the Pareto rule, causes and effects aren’t equally distributed.
We explore the difference between fixed and variable costs in accounting
Find out how the opening balance and closing balance are calculated
We explore revenue. The raw material from which your profits are made!
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
Learn about fixed charges, including the fixed charge coverage ratio
Learn about tangible assets and how they are valued
Discover the pros and cons of preferred stock compared with common stock
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
Find out if common stock is the right investment for you
Could crowdfunding platforms provide financing for your next project?
Accounting ledger books form the foundation of your financial statements.
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
Find out which tax bracket you fall into and what you can expect to pay