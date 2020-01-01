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Accounting

Accounting

Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples
Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples

Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business

2 min read
Accounting
What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?
What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?

We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC

2 min read
Accounting
Statement of Changes in Equity Explained
Statement of Changes in Equity Explained

We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting
The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance
The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance

Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.

2 min read
Accounting
Shareholder Definition
Shareholder Definition

Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.

2 min read
Accounting
The Basics of Accounting
The Basics of Accounting

Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding the Pareto Principle
Understanding the Pareto Principle

According to the Pareto rule, causes and effects aren’t equally distributed.

2 min read
Accounting
Fixed Costs vs Variable Costs: What You Need To Know
Fixed Costs vs Variable Costs: What You Need To Know

We explore the difference between fixed and variable costs in accounting

2 min read
Accounting
The billing process explained
The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min read
Accounting
What Is The Opening Balance
What Is The Opening Balance

Find out how the opening balance and closing balance are calculated

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding Revenue: Definition, Formula & Examples
Understanding Revenue: Definition, Formula & Examples

We explore revenue. The raw material from which your profits are made!

2 min read
Accounting
Offset Definition & Examples
Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Depletion?
What Is Depletion?

Discover the meaning of depletion, in simple terms

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding current liabilities
Understanding current liabilities

How do current liabilities work? Find out more

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Fixed Charge?
What Is a Fixed Charge?

Learn about fixed charges, including the fixed charge coverage ratio

2 min read
Accounting
Tangible Assets: Definition and Examples
Tangible Assets: Definition and Examples

Learn about tangible assets and how they are valued

2 min read
Accounting
Preferred Stock Definition & Examples
Preferred Stock Definition & Examples

Discover the pros and cons of preferred stock compared with common stock

2 min read
Accounting
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples

Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business

2 min read
Accounting
How To Record Common Stock in Accounting
How To Record Common Stock in Accounting

Find out if common stock is the right investment for you

2 min read
Accounting
A Complete Guide to Crowdfunding Platforms
A Complete Guide to Crowdfunding Platforms

Could crowdfunding platforms provide financing for your next project?

3 min read
Accounting
A Complete Guide to Accounting Ledgers
A Complete Guide to Accounting Ledgers

Accounting ledger books form the foundation of your financial statements.

3 min read
Accounting
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accounting
What are the UK income tax brackets and what do they mean?
What are the UK income tax brackets and what do they mean?

Find out which tax bracket you fall into and what you can expect to pay

2 min read
Accounting
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