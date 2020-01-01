Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Accounting

Accounting

What are R&D tax credits?
What are R&D tax credits?

Could your business claim a cash injection or Corporation Tax cut?

2 min read
Accounting
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples
Statement of Operations Definition & Examples

Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business

2 min read
Accounting
Best Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021
Best Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021

The best bookkeeping apps for small businesses cut down on busywork.

3 min read
Accounting
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min read
Accounting
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accounting
What is Tax Accounting?
What is Tax Accounting?

Set up your HMRC tax account to take care of business tax accounting basics

2 min read
Accounting
The importance of tax planning
The importance of tax planning

Maximise credits and minimise liabilities with our tax planning guide

3 min read
Accounting
What is a PO number?
What is a PO number?

Learn about the importance of PO numbers

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate gross profit
How to calculate gross profit

Learn all about this important financial metric

2 min read
Accounting
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
How to create a sales ledger
How to create a sales ledger

A sales ledger allows businesses to see a breakdown of sales

2 min read
Accounting
Guide to subsistence expenses
Guide to subsistence expenses

Subsistence expenses are an essential part of tax planning

2 min read
Accounting
What is a proforma invoice?
What is a proforma invoice?

Learn more about these pre-emptive invoices

2 min read
Accounting
What is competitive pricing?
What is competitive pricing?

Create prices to beat the competition

2 min read
Accounting
An Introduction To Contribution Margin
An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min read
Accounting
What is cost accounting?
What is cost accounting?
2 min read
Accounting
What does an auditor do?
What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min read
Accounting
What does work in progress mean?
What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min read
Accounting
Black Scholes definition and equation
Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min read
Accounting
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari

Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.

3 min read
Accounting
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
A guide to mergers and acquisitions
A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min read
Accounting
How to Create an Accounting Journal
How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

3 min read
Accounting
Small business guide to online invoicing software
Small business guide to online invoicing software
2 min read
Accounting
1...910111213...22

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.