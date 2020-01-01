Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line
How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?
Keep on top of HMRC payments using your Self Assessment payment on account
A director’s loan account may be your key to emergency funds
A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services
We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters
Find out when and how to use the break even point formula in business
Find out what you need to know to claim an overpaid tax refund from HMRC.
Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio
Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis
Learn how to make smarter investments using the Sharpe Ratio
How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?
Find out everything you need to know about off-sheet-financing in this guide
Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.
Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless
Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages
Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting
Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement
The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.
Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?
Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.
Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency
Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.
Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.