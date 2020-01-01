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Accounting

Accounting

How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accounting
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accounting
What is a payment on account?
What is a payment on account?

Keep on top of HMRC payments using your Self Assessment payment on account

2 min read
Accounting
What is a director’s loan account?
What is a director’s loan account?

A director’s loan account may be your key to emergency funds

2 min read
Accounting
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accounting
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accounting
What is the break even point?
What is the break even point?

Find out when and how to use the break even point formula in business

2 min read
Accounting
How to Claim Back Overpaid Tax
How to Claim Back Overpaid Tax

Find out what you need to know to claim an overpaid tax refund from HMRC.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accounting
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accounting
Sharpe Ratio: what is it and how to calculate it
Sharpe Ratio: what is it and how to calculate it

Learn how to make smarter investments using the Sharpe Ratio

3 min read
Accounting
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accounting
What is off-balance-sheet financing?
What is off-balance-sheet financing?

Find out everything you need to know about off-sheet-financing in this guide

2 min read
Accounting
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the time period principle?
What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min read
Accounting
What does incremental budgeting mean?
What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min read
Accounting
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?

Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting

2 min read
Accounting
What is a basis point?
What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the High-Low Method?
What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min read
Accounting
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?
What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
What is apportionment?
What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the book-to-bill ratio?
What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

2 min read
Accounting
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