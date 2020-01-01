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Faye Howard

Content Marketing Manager

Faye is a Content Marketing Manager at GoCardless. She specialises in creating content to help small businesses simplify payments for their customers. Faye has 10 years experience working in content across various industries including retail, pharmaceuticals and prop-tech.

Latest Articles

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Ten reasons to choose GoCardless for Recurring Pay by Bank
Ten reasons to choose GoCardless for Recurring Pay by Bank

Get variable, recurring payments right from day one with Recurring Pay by Bank

2 min read
A strategic blueprint for commercial VRPs
A strategic blueprint for commercial VRPs

Get the first-mover advantage with a blueprint to rollout commercial VRPs

1 min read
Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?
Commercial VRPs: The new card-on-file?

What are commercial VRPs and how do they compare to cards?

3 min read
How to choose the right payment processing provider
How to choose the right payment processing provider
3 min read

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.